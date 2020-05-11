SECTIONS
Trump demands Chuck Todd be fired after NBC airs deceptively edited video of AG Barr

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published May 11, 2020 at 10:01am
There are lots of good reasons to suggest Chuck Todd be fired.  He’s boring, he’s not a tenth the anchor that Tim Russert was and his journalism is so slanted it’s a wonder his chair doesn’t roll away.  Usually though, the bias ends at pushing opinion as news. Over the weekend, he went a step further.

While discussing the decision to drop the Michael Flynn charges, Todd ran a clip of William Barr and used it to trash the Attorney General.  The problem is that the clip had been deceptively edited in a way that removed all context, and completely altered the point Barr was trying to make.  After the tape aired, Todd said he was “struck by the cynicism” of Barr’s answer, adding “he’s the attorney general. He didn’t make the case that he was upholding the rule of law. He was almost admitting that, yeah, this was a political job.”

The problem is that the full answer makes it clear that Barr absolutely did point out the Barr made his decision based on the rule of law.

The Daily Caller’s Greg Price put the Meet the Press segment back to back with Barr’s unedited answer, so you can see just how bad it is:

NBC has admitted running the altered version, though they’re trying to claim they did so inadvertently. In order to buy that, you’d need to believe that no one at their news organization ever watched the entire answer before Chuck Todd was struck by cynicism. Obviously, that’s ridiculous.

Chuck Todd has yet to comment on the matter, but the President has weighed in.  He’s demanding sleepy eyes be fired:

