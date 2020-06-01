SECTIONS
Trump says he's sending in the military to stop the riots

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 1, 2020 at 4:28pm
The use of the U.S. Armed Forces on domestic soil, if that’s what we’re talking about here, is extraordinarily rare. It’s not something we want to see often, if ever.

Then again, so are the riots that show no signs of abating across the nation. Trump has a constitutional duty to restore order, and it’s hard to see how else he could do it:

“As we speak, I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults, and the wanton destruction of property,” he said. “We will end it now.”

He called on governors to use their National Guard units to “dominate the streets” and said he would deploy the United States active duty military if governors failed to use the National Guard more forcefully. He said he may invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act, which permits a president to deploy military inside the U.S. to deal with civil disorder.

Active-duty military police units from Fort Bragg are reportedly being dispatched to various cities across the country. Presumably Minneapolis would be on the list. There were no reports as to which other cities might soon be invaded by the Army.

Up to now, we’ve been hearing reports just about everywhere of people who were hit with rubber bullets while “doing nothing,” or so they claimed. The Army is probably not going to be firing rubber bullets.

Earlier today some governors were complaining that, on a call with Trump, he called them weak and said that if they didn’t handle this correctly they would “look like jerks.” That sounds like our president! But the governors have to stand up too. They’ve been reluctant to unleash the full force of law enforcement on their own residents, and that’s contributing to this situation getting out of control.

This is a very precarious situation. The U.S. military is not trained as a peacekeeping force per se. It’s trained to destroy things and kill people as a way of winning battles. If they go into American cities approaching things like they’re fighting a foreign enemy, this situation could go from bad to worse.

But what’s happening now cannot be allowed to continue. The president has both the authority and the obligation to deploy any resources at his disposal to restore order and keep the peace. He has to do it.

And it sounds like he just did.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







