Trump says he's sending in the military to stop the riots

The use of the U.S. Armed Forces on domestic soil, if that’s what we’re talking about here, is extraordinarily rare. It’s not something we want to see often, if ever.

Then again, so are the riots that show no signs of abating across the nation. Trump has a constitutional duty to restore order, and it’s hard to see how else he could do it:

“As we speak, I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults, and the wanton destruction of property,” he said. “We will end it now.”

He called on governors to use their National Guard units to “dominate the streets” and said he would deploy the United States active duty military if governors failed to use the National Guard more forcefully. He said he may invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act, which permits a president to deploy military inside the U.S. to deal with civil disorder.

Active-duty military police units from Fort Bragg are reportedly being dispatched to various cities across the country. Presumably Minneapolis would be on the list. There were no reports as to which other cities might soon be invaded by the Army.

Up to now, we’ve been hearing reports just about everywhere of people who were hit with rubber bullets while “doing nothing,” or so they claimed. The Army is probably not going to be firing rubber bullets.

Earlier today some governors were complaining that, on a call with Trump, he called them weak and said that if they didn’t handle this correctly they would “look like jerks.” That sounds like our president! But the governors have to stand up too. They’ve been reluctant to unleash the full force of law enforcement on their own residents, and that’s contributing to this situation getting out of control.

This is a very precarious situation. The U.S. military is not trained as a peacekeeping force per se. It’s trained to destroy things and kill people as a way of winning battles. If they go into American cities approaching things like they’re fighting a foreign enemy, this situation could go from bad to worse.

But what’s happening now cannot be allowed to continue. The president has both the authority and the obligation to deploy any resources at his disposal to restore order and keep the peace. He has to do it.

And it sounds like he just did.