Trump says this stay-at-home business can't go on for months . . . and he's right

I know, I know . . . we can’t decamp prematurely because people will die, hospitals will be overrun, resources will be depleted. And we can worry about people’s jobs later because nothing is more important than our health.

Got it.

But there’s a small, yet growing, group of renegades that’s starting to question whether the damage we’re doing to our economic infrastructure is justified by the nature of the threat. On Sunday, Nolan Finley of the Detroit News was one of the first to declare that what we’re doing is simply not sustainable.

He’s right. It’s not. We’ve already got an economy that was robust and productive just a few weeks ago on the verge of a depression, and that’s from a mere two weeks of things progressively shutting down. Doing this for months on end could leave companies paralyzed, supply chains permanently destroyed, property owners bankrupt and individuals so far behind on their bills that they may never get caught up.

It’s easy to agree with the statement that we simply must shelter in place, however long it takes, until we slow down the spread of the coronavirus. But can we stop pretending we’re not committing economic suicide in the process?

TRENDING: Welp: Thanks to Democrat demands, it looks like the coronavirus relief bill will cost over $2 trillion

Because we are, and now there’s another voice saying it simply can’t continue much longer. And that voice is the president of the United States:

President Donald Trump said Monday that he wants to reopen the country for business in weeks, not months, and he claimed, without evidence, that continued closures could result in more deaths than the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t have the cure be worse than the problem,” Trump told reporters at a press briefing, echoing a midnight Sunday tweet. “We have to open our country because that causes problems that, in my opinion, could be far bigger problems.”

“I’m not looking at months, I can tell you right now,” Trump said Monday, adding that America will soon be back open for business. He said, though, that states could continue to enforce stricter measures.

Should we reopen things in a few weeks? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (21 Votes) 9% (2 Votes)

It’s been considered taboo up to this point to suggest the fight against the virus should be balanced in any way with concern for the economy, and to this point there has been no balance whatsoever. Businesses are shut down. Jobs are eliminated. Productivity has virtually stopped. People are told they can’t go to work unless their job is “essential,” and if you make things that doesn’t include you.

But if no one is making things, no wealth is being created and needs aren’t being met. We cannot do that for months on end. No matter what the doctors say, we can’t. We have to figure out measures that minimize the virus risk as much as possible without shutting down all the engines of economic vitality.

The media says Trump “claimed without evidence” that people will die from what we’re doing to the economy. Pro tip to the media: People die from economic calamity, and that’s what we’re allowing to be inflicted on the nation right now. People will lose their homes. People will have no food to eat. People will not be able to afford health care. People will not be able to afford clothing.

People will get sick. People will die. If you need “evidence” beyond these exceedingly obvious observations, I don’t know what to tell you.

Everyone cannot stay home forever. People will have to go to work, wash their hands, wear gloves, grab door handles with their sleeves and stay six feet apart from each other. People will have to be careful. But people need to earn money and the nation needs things produced.

RELATED: De Blasio to Trump: Say, you wouldn't mind sending the military into New York City, would you?

A few weeks of this to try to slow down the spread of the virus is one thing, but if we let it go any further than that we’re going to touch an economic disaster we may not recover from for years. Trump and others who are saying we can’t do that are right. I understand the doctors are focused solely on the virus because that’s their concern. That’s fine.

But the president has to be concerned about all aspects of the nation’s health – fiscal as well as physical. He can’t let one group of people with one concern wreak other kinds of havoc on everyone because they care about one thing and one thing only.

Yes, we do have to be concerned about the economy. Everyone wants the virus stopped, but very soon we’re going to have to come up with a different plan for doing it. This cannot go on.