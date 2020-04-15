Trump says U.S. will at least temporarily stop funding WHO

The usual suspects are screaming that this is an assault on the health of everyone in the world.

But the last thing you want to do is shovel money at an organization whose stewardship of an important priority has proven to be corrupt and untrustworthy. The World Health Organization played a major role in propagating Chinese propaganda about the coronavirus, and that led much of the world to be unprepared for the pandemic.

One of the worst things the U.S. has done in the past is continue funding corrupt international organizations for fear of criticism or the lack of an alternative. But the WHO isn’t better than nothing. Until it can demonstrate it’s trustworthy, we should not be giving it one cent of our money.

And at least for the moment, we’re not:

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has instructed his administration to at least temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING: Virginia pastor who held packed service on March 22 in defiance of shutdown order dies from COVID-19

Trump, at a White House news conference, said the WHO had “failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable.” He said the group had promoted China’s “disinformation” about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the virus than otherwise would have occurred.

The most common criticism of this move will be that we can’t defund the WHO while we’re in the midst of a global health crisis, because it would create a void we cannot afford at a time like this.

Nonsense. We’re not going to solve this problem by having more groups of bureaucrats debating what to do. There are plenty of doctors and associated public officials who can look at the data and make decisions about how to proceed. The WHO would be useful if it could be trusted, but its willingness to cover for China’s lies shows that we’re better off sidelining the organization entirely and proceeding on our own.

As much as we’re told we have to “listen to the experts,” not every expert is trustworthy or even all that knowledgeable. Not every expert is free of agendas and ulterior motives that can compromise one’s positions.

Will you get on your knees and pray we don't get fooled again? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

And there has to be some sort of consequences for actions as egregious as the WHO’s malfeasance in this case. You have one job – to promote global health and protect people from diseases. If, when confronted with that situation, you do exactly the opposite and contribute to millions of people getting sick, then why should anyone give you money?

There is no good answer to that question, because there is no answer at all. We can do this without the WHO. And hopefully we won’t get fooled again.