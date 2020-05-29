SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Trump signs executive order stripping Facebook, Twitter of legal protections for violating free speech

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published May 29, 2020 at 6:00am
Print

I’m not sure this is going to hold up in court, but I’m also not sure it isn’t.

The order Trump signed concerns Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. The Executive Branch has always interpreted Section 230 as giving social media platforms almost unlimited latitude to police user content without having to worry about legal jeopardy.

But that was predicated on the idea that users had the freedom to express whatever viewpoints they wanted, and that the platforms would only police for things like obscenity, threats of violence and so forth. The game changed when the platforms made a common practice of banning conservative users for “violation of community standards,” and even more so whey they presumed to “fact-check” conservative points of view that really weren’t matters of fact.

The fact that Twitter actually did it to Trump for the first time the other day is getting a lot of attention, but this has been bubbling up for a few years. Herman attended a meeting at the White House last year at which lots of conservatives shared their experiences being muzzled or reprimanded on social media. Trump has been considering action for some time, and yesterday he took it:

The draft order also lays groundwork for treating the platforms as places where individuals’ First Amendment rights should be protected, terming them “a 21st-century equivalent of the public square.”

TRENDING: Whitmer: If you're mad that my husband wanted favoritism, you're 'unfortunate' and 'looking for faults'

The draft order is far-reaching in scope, setting up multiple ways for the government to attack what the administration views as the problem of online censorship.

The most important way is by seeking to scale back the sweeping legal protections that Washington established for online platforms in the 1990s, in the internet’s early days. Those protections were created by Congress in Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. That law gives online companies broad immunity from liability for their users’ actions, as well as wide latitude to police content on their sites.

Contrary to speculation that Trump would try to “shut Twitter down,” he’s forcing Twitter to play by the rules that usually apply to an advocacy organization with a clear bias. If you’re going to provide a public forum in which everyone can express their opinions, that comes with one set of rules. What Twitter does (and Facebook to a lesser extent) is slap “fact-checks” on points of view they disagree with – often in an absurd fashion.

Twitter’s “fact-check” of Trump on Tuesday linked to a CNN article by the ridiculous Chris Cilizza, who is no more an “independent fact-checker” than sewer sludge is a tasty beverage. And yesterday, as Rob told you, we learned that Twitter’s so-called “head of site integrity” is a Trump-hating left-wing activist.

Should Facebook and Twitter be legally liable for their "fact-checks" and banning decisions?

Fine. So Twitter is a left-wing web site. I think Facebook is a little more fair if only because Mark Zuckerberg is a much smarter businessman than Jack Dorsey could ever hope to be. But regardless, if you’re going to be an advocacy site, then you don’t deserve the same legal protections as those who are truly open public forums.

I’m not entirely sure the courts will see it that way, but either way it’s time to admit what Twitter is and stop pretending it’s fair, impartial or objective. Twitter can push its agenda all it wants, but it doesn’t deserve to be shielded from the law in the process.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







U.S. cutting all ties with the WHO
Trump signs executive order stripping Facebook, Twitter of legal protections for violating free speech
More than 30 buildings - including a police precinct - burn as Minneapolis devolves into riots, arson, gunfire
VIDEO: Kevin McCarthy goes off on Pelosi's new rule that lets staff vote on behalf of House members
Media hyperventilates: Trump's economic adviser used a 'dehumanizing term with roots in slavery' or something
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×