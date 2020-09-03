Trump to states: Have vaccine distribution sites ready by November 1

Does this mean the White House knows something about how well the clinical trials are going? Or is it just a matter of wanting states to be ready just in case?

This doesn’t seem like the actions of people who expect nothing to happen:

The Trump administration is asking states to speed up approval for vaccine distribution sites by Nov. 1, the latest sign the federal government is eager to get a vaccine out before the end of the year.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield urged state governors to remove barriers to building permits for distribution sites for use by McKesson Corp. and the drug wholesaler’s subsidiaries, according to an Aug. 27 letter. The Dallas-based company has a deal with the federal government to distribute a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

“CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities, and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by Nov. 1, 2020,” read the letter from Dr. Redfield to the states.

The report calls this “the latest sign the federal government is eager to get a vaccine out before the end of the year.” We need signs to tell us that? Everyone is eager to get a vaccine out as soon as possible.

What this indicates is that the federal government sees a real possibility it will happen.

McKesson’s role is to distribute the vaccine. It’s not one of the companies trying to produce a vaccine. But the government has already given McKesson the distribution contract so, if there’s really a vaccine close to being ready, the last thing we need is distribution holdups caused by government red tape at the state and local level.

We told you yesterday we were pleasantly surprised by Anthony Fauci’s statement that it would be OK to release a vaccine before clinical trials were finished if the overwhelming result of the trials showed success. We weren’t sure if we should read that to mean such an eventuality appeared likely. But now that the White House is telling states to get ready for distribution, we’re thinking more and more that something is coming soon.

Will you get the vaccine when it becomes available?

You’ll hear a lot of media focus on the fact that November 1 is just before Election Day. The suggestion will be that Trump is trying to rush a vaccine to market to secure his re-election.

I’ll say this: If a vaccine gets on the market quickly because the president pushed for it to happen, then that’s a point in the president’s favor when people go into the voting booth. If the media want to criticize Trump for finding a way to save people’s lives, let them.