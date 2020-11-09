Trump Is Still President For Another 11 Weeks, So He Needs to Focus on Finishing Operation Warp Speed

I have no idea if the widespread claims of voter fraud are legitimate, or if anything that happened is sufficiently widespread – and actually reversible – to somehow give Donald Trump a victory in the 2020 election. The combination of events that would have to occur to make Trump the winner seems so far-fetched, only God could make it happen at this point.

Feel free to pray for that if you like. I’ll join you.

But as much as I believe Trump should pursue every legal and legitimate issue pertaining to the vote count, I also believe this: He should let his lawyers and his campaign staff take the lead on it, while he turns his focus for the next 11 weeks to governing.

No matter how the election is ultimately certified, Trump is president until January 20, 2021. And there is work to be done that’s more important than tweeting about the unfairness of the vote count and the sins of the fake media.

Trump has accomplished a lot as president. He greatly reduced the tax burden on the private sector. He unleashed domestic energy resources, particularly on federal lands. He reshaped the federal judiciary to once again hold the law and the constitution above partisan agendas. He completely changed the game in the Middle East by backing bolstering Israel’s strategic position and paving the way for at least three one-time antagonist nations to establish diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

He could stop there and make the case that, at least on policy achievements, he had a very successful presidency.

But if Trump succeeds at ushering in a vaccine for the coronavirus before he leaves office, it will be an accomplishment of historic proportions. He can’t afford to take his eye off the ball now, even if he does end up having to leave office in 11 weeks.

Pundit speculation was that Trump only cared about the pursuit of a vaccine insofar as he could get one approved before the election to help him get votes. I have always discounted such cynical analysis, as the people who offer it will ascribe a self-serving political motive to anything a politician does – but especially a politician they loathe like Trump.

The way the Trump Administration has worked with pharmaceutical companies to move the vaccine work along has been as breathtaking as it’s been impressive. With massive upfront federal money for the effort, along with successful prodding to keep the Food and Drug Administration from dragging its feet like it normally does, the Trump team has set the stage for a process that sometimes takes four to seven years to happen in less that one year.

What we keep hearing is that a vaccine may be approved for limited use by the end of the year, but that it will take several more months for mass distribution to be possible. Frankly, to go from initial approval to mass distribution in a few months would be an astonishing achievement. The Trump White House paved the way for that, too, by already locking in distribution contracts.

If Trump is concerned about his “legacy” (and I don’t know if he’s as singularly focused on that as the punditry would have us believe), he could scarcely do anything better than to get this vaccine project completed. It’s hard to overstate how this would benefit the country given what we’ve been through this year – not to mention the world, which would surely get right behind us in line for the vaccine.

Trump ran in 2016 as a businessman who knew how to get things done. If he gets this vaccine done before leaving office, it will be the most unmistakable fulfillment of that promise. He would also be doing a huge favor to Joe Biden, who would surely love to spend whatever presidency he gets dealing with things other than COVID-19. But much more importantly, it would be a wonderful parting gift to the nation.

And it would be awfully difficult for history to judge Donald Trump a failed president when he, among all world leaders, led the effort to develop the vaccine that ultimately put this global health crisis away.

You don’t suppose, having lost re-election, Trump would lose interest in this project and spend the next 11 weeks complaining about the result. Because that would show him to be the kind of self-centered charlatan his critics have always accused him of being. He wouldn’t want that.