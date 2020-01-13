SECTIONS
After Trump tax cuts, wages of lower-income workers are rising faster than any other group

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 13, 2020 at 5:00am
Your run-of-the-mill normal American probably doesn’t think about it one way or another, but I bet there are a lot of independent voters who lean Democrat because they believe the trope about “the rich get richer and the poor get poorer” under Republican economic policies.

Why do they believe it? Because they hear it all the time and it sounds plausible to them. The same reason a lot of people believe a lot of things.

What would happen if it became understood on a widespread basis that this idea is actually garbage, and that a growing economy spurred by free-market policies actually lift the fortunes of low-income people more than anything else?

In other words, what would happen if the rest of the media actually reported what the Wall Street Journal reports here:

The comparative data are striking, and mostly ignored by the press. During the first 11 quarters of the Trump Presidency, wages for the bottom 10% of earners over age 25 rose an average 5.9% annually compared to 2.4% during Barack Obama’s second term, according to the latest demographic data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wages for the middle two quartiles increased 3.2% compared to 2.2% and 2.7% between 2012 and 2016. Wage gains for the top 10% have held steady at about 3%.

Less educated workers have also seen the strongest gains. Wages have risen at a 6.1% annual clip for workers over 25 without a high school degree and 3.9% for those with some college—both about three times faster than during the second Obama term. Wage gains have also accelerated though to a lesser degree—to 3.2% from 2.2%—for college grads.

It’s not at all hard to understand why this is happening, nor is it hard to connect it to the tax cuts.

When Trump and the Republican Congress of 2017-18 cut the corporate tax permanently from 35 percent to 21 percent, Democrats and the media screeched that it was a “giveaway to the rich.” They know nothing about economics. The “rich” people who own these companies found themselves with lots of capital to reinvest. And because there was demand for their products and services, they needed to become more productive.

That meant they needed workers. But with unemployment already at record lows, they needed to find a way to entice people back into the workforce who had been out of it for years.

Are you better off because of the Trump tax cuts?

How do you do that? You do it by offering higher wages and better benefits. That’s simple supply and demand that should make sense to anyone who isn’t looking at it through a partisan/ideological lens.

That also explains why workers with no college are doing so well. Insisting on degrees is something companies can do when there are few jobs and too many workers wanting them. But in a tight labor market, they need people who can step in and produce. They can’t afford the luxury of sitting there and demanding to see your bachelor of whatever.

During the tax cut debate, the characteristically short-sighted media focused on the rate cuts for individuals as if those are the only parts of the bill that would benefit normal working Americans. Some of us tried to explain that cutting the corporate rate would benefit workers far more, for all the reasons already discussed above.

The Democract/media complex sneered and scoffed at the idea that corporations would share their newfound tax cuts with workers as opposed to paying big bonuses to corporate executives and shareholders. Because they know nothing about how business works. Companies aren’t just cutting checks to line workers out of the goodness of their hearts. They’re offering better wages because they need people and that’s how you get them.

Ronald Reagan liked to say that a rising tide lifts all boats. This is the perfect example of that principle in action. It’s too bad he’s not around to see it.

RELATED: Economy added 202,000 new jobs in December (drum roll . . . ) 'exceeding expectations'

Indeed, it’s too bad he’s not around . . . period. But kudos to Donald Trump for, at least on this score, keeping the Reagan legacy alive.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012
