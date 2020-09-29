The Trump Tax Narrative Is Already Half Way Around The World, And The truth Is Just Getting Its Shoes On

If you’ve wondered why Donald Trump didn’t want to release his tax returns, now you know. Put an individual’s tax returns into the hands of the news media – who hate you to begin with and also understand nothing about the tax code they think is so wonderful – and you’re going to get the kind of nonsense the New York Times has been giving us for the past couple of days.

Our piece earlier today from Dick Morris spelled it out perfectly: Trump did not pay only $750 in income taxes in any year. He had prepaid $4.2 million more than he owed in a previous year, and received credit for those payments in subsequent years.

Anyone who owns a business and deals with paying taxes understands how this can happen. I don’t deal in large numbers or anything that substantial, but I have got a credit I’ve applied to the next year, and if everything else works out well, my tax liability for 2020 should end up very minimal. It’s not because I’m skimping on my taxes. It’s because I already paid them.

This is what happens when you try to draw conclusions from anyone’s tax returns without understanding the whole picture. And in the case of Trump, the whole picture is very complicated because his business empire is so multifaceted.

This is not to say Trump didn’t – or shouldn’t – employ legal strategies to minimize his tax liabilities. Anyone would be a fool not to employ such strategies if they are legally available to them. But when people are running around saying Trump paid less in taxes than a bartender or whoever, that is simply a lie. The New York Times has looked at all of Trump’s returns and they know it’s a lie.

But it scarcely matters now. This narrative has made it around the world and it’s what the vast majority of people now believe. No matter how available the full story is, it will not be reported widely because the people who do the reporting prefer the original narrative. Committed left-wing Trump-haters wouldn’t believe the truth anyway, but if there are undecided voters who are upset by the Trump-only-paid-$750 narrative, they may go to the polls never having heard the full story.

This is like some of these supposed police-brutalities videos where the first story you hear (“he was just trying to break up a fight”) is nothing like the real facts (“he was violating a restraining order and he was reaching for a knife”), but the first story is the one that makes it halfway around the world before the truth can even get its shoes on. And it’s that one story some people spend the rest of their lives believing.

I stand by what I said yesterday: The less rich people pay in taxes the better. I would be thrilled if Trump only paid $750 a year in taxes, because that would mean he had a lot more of his capital left to deploy more efficiently. But the fact is the IRS took a huge chunk out of Trump’s earnings, which no doubt contributes to any pressures his business empire might be facing right now.

A lot of people have no idea this is the truth because of the New York Times headline they glanced at, and because of what all their friends on social media are saying.

The next time someone advises a politician to release his tax returns, consider: How responsible do you think the media will be with the information contained therein? Your best bet: Not very.