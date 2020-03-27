Trump tells governors to expect guidelines on re-opening as much of the country as possible

There are people predicting we’ll all be in lockdown for months. There are some who almost seem to be hoping for it.

And Donald Trump isn’t getting much love for his continued insistence that we need to get back to some semblance of normalcy – and sooner rather than later. Of course, the health experts want everyone quarantined until the last case has run its course. Trump’s critics and the media (but I repeat myself) are painting the issue as a question of “Saving Grandma vs. Saving Your 401k.”

But as we told you yesterday, 3.28 million people filed new jobless claims last week alone. That shatters every previous record by astonishing magnitudes, and when people lose their jobs that hurts an awful lot of people too.

If there’s a way to contain the virus without completely destroying the economy in the process, we’d be wise to find it. And in a letter sent yesterday to the nation’s governors, the Trump Administration indicates it’s zeroing in on some approaches that can work:

In furtherance of this shared goal, my administration is working to publish new guidelines for state and local policymakers to use in making decisions about maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other mitigation measures they have put in place.

This is what we envision: Our expanded testing capabilities will quickly enable us to publish criteria, developed in close coordination with the Nation’s public health officials and scientists, to help classify counties with respect to continued risks posed by the virus. This will incorporate robust surveillance testing, which allows us to monitor the spread of the virus throughout the country. Under these data-driven criteria, we will suggest guidelines categorizing counties as high-risk, medium-risk, or low-risk.

With each passing day, our increasingly extensive testing capabilities are giving us a better understanding of the virus and its path. As testing gives us more information about who has been infected, we are tracking the virus and isolating it to prevent further spread. This new information will drive the next phase in our war against this invisible enemy.

Expect plenty of howling about how this “goes against science” or whatever, but also keep in mind: There are not necessarily just two extreme options here. The situation is being painted as a choice between everyone in long-term lockdown or everyone heading back to work as normal tomorrow.

Ask most liberals how they feel about a binary view of gender and see what they say. Apply the same thinking here.

The entire state of Michigan is on lockdown, yet there are whole counties in Michigan that haven’t seen a single case. I’m not saying they shouldn’t exercise some preventive protocols, but do they really need to take the exact same measures as we’re taking in Wayne and Oakland Counties were the number of cases is growing rapidly by the day?

If certain areas can mitigate their risk without the most extreme, economy-killing measures, why not let them do it?

It’s an open question, of course, whether governors will follow the federal guidelines once they’re issued. They don’t have to, and a lot of governors are disinclined to follow Trump’s lead on anything – whether out of ideological animus or because of public pressure they’re getting from other fronts.

But: What if Trump issues these guidelines, and some states follow them while others don’t? What if the states that keep everybody locked down don’t do any better than the ones who follow the more moderate but still cautious guidelines, and in the meantime we see economic calamity and people losing their minds from being cooped up for months on end?

No one was prepared for this crisis and we’re making it up on the fly the best we can, but it also makes sense now that we know more to think through our approach and try to improve it. The Trump Administration is going to catch a lot of heat for doing that, but it’s exactly what they should be doing.