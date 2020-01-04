SECTIONS
Trump throws it down: If Iran tries anything, we've targeted 52 sites and we'll hit fast and hard

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 4, 2020 at 4:25pm
The 52 sites represent one for each of the 52 hostages Iran held from 1979 to 1981. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, ask your parents.

Or Jimmy Carter. He’ll remember it.

This will surely elicit more shrieks from the Democrat/media complex, but it’s designed to remind the mad mullahs of something: They may think they want to lure the U.S. into a war, but they can’t win such a war.

The United States military is capable of vaporizing anything it wants to. While Iran may think it can get us bogged down in a long and costly war, that’s only true if we’re willing to fight it on Iran’s terms. If Trump’s statement here means anything, we’re not.

Nor do we need to. We’re not interested in an invasion of Iran’s mainland, so there’s no need for a boots-on-the-ground incursion that would be extremely difficult given Iran’s size and mountainous terrain. We have no need to control Iranian territory.

What we want to do is destroy Iran’s ability to wreak mayhem, and we can do that through air power and missile strikes.

Presumably some of those 52 targets – if not all of them – are tied to Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. Some of them might be government targets in Tehran. Some might be the locations of top regime officials, even the ayatollah himself.

Iran has been a pox on the Earth for 40 years, and it’s done so with almost complete impunity the entire time. Barack Obama gave the mullahs $15 billion and made it easy for them to pursue nukes. Most of Europe is willing to turn a blind eye to Iran’s support of regional terrorism so they can have access to Iranian markets.

Should we obliterate Iran?

It’s time for all this to change. Maybe you think Trump is bluffing. Maybe Iran thinks Trump is bluffing.

I doubt Trump would bluff in such a brazen and specific way. He would damage his credibility far too much if he didn’t follow through on the threat. This isn’t Obama’s red line in Syria. The stakes are much higher here.

We’re not going to march to Tehran and change this regime. The Iranian people need to do that themselves. But we can put them in a good position to succeed by continuing the economic sanctions that are already crushing the mullahs, and by following through on Trump’s threat here if Iran makes it necessary.

It’s go time. Let’s roll.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
