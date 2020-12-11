SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Trump on Twitter: Democrats Wanted to Pack the Supreme Court With 26 New Justices

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published December 11, 2020 at 9:10am
P Share Print

What?

I’ve been looking everywhere for where he might have gotten this. I’m coming up empty.

My first thought was to ignore it, because it appears to be baseless. And yet it’s news that the president of the United States is saying it – if it’s true it would be a bombshell, and if it’s not true it means our president is even looser than usual with the claims he’s making.

WUT:

TRENDING: Report: FBI Asking Questions About Joe Biden's Brother's Dealings with Hospital Company

The Trump I like uses social media to tell the American people things they need to know, but that are ignored by the mainstream media. The Trump I like is willing to call out corrupt federal prosecutors, media liars and completely corrupt and disingenuous members of Congress. And he doesn’t care that the political class will jump all over him for exposing things they have long tried to keep secret.

I love that Trump.

The Trump I don’t like pushes baseless fraud claims, picks needless fights with people over things he could and should just let go, and repeats anything he hears that sounds right to him without checking it out.

Do you believe Democrats want to pack the Court with 26 new Justices?

I want the Trump I like to moderate the Trump I don’t like. It would make him more effective, more credible and harder to dismiss as a crank. But I don’t think that will ever happen.

Trump is who he is. That same je m’en fiche attitude that leads him to bust all political norms and disrupt the worst characteristics of the Beltway world is also the one that leaves no filter whatsoever when the impulse presents itself to say something completely irresponsible.

You can’t have one without the other. At least not in the person of Donald J. Trump. He is who he is.

It presents problems in that he makes it so easy for his enemies to tell you he’s told “50,000 lies” or whatever, and thus discredit everything he says – including the things that are absolutely true and that the political class wants kept under wraps.

Once Trump leaves office, he will be even more free than he is now to tell us things he learned that other presidents chose to keep to themselves. I am sure he will tell a lot of things.

RELATED: Book on Trump's Rules for Life Shoots to No. 1 Across Multiple Amazon Categories

But will the public widely believe the man who blurted out one day in February that Democrats wanted to add 26 Justices to the Supreme Court?

Many will not, and information the public needs to understand as true will not be widely accepted as true. That shouldn’t happen, but Donald Trump is who he is – the good and the bad.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012 and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from The Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.







Trump on Twitter: Democrats Wanted to Pack the Supreme Court With 26 New Justices
Oh, So Now It's OK to Report Hunter Biden Is Being Probed for Money Laundering, Hinky Chinese Deals
FDA 'Panel of Experts' Votes 17-4 to Recommend Pfizer Vaccine Approval; Official OK Likely Days Away
It's OK, Eric Swalwell: Anyone Can Goof and Put a Chinese Spy on Their Congressional Staff
Guess Who You Can Thank For Speeding Up Vaccine Development Nearly 20 Years Ago
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×