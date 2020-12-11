Trump on Twitter: Democrats Wanted to Pack the Supreme Court With 26 New Justices

What?

I’ve been looking everywhere for where he might have gotten this. I’m coming up empty.

My first thought was to ignore it, because it appears to be baseless. And yet it’s news that the president of the United States is saying it – if it’s true it would be a bombshell, and if it’s not true it means our president is even looser than usual with the claims he’s making.

WUT:

Now it turns out that the Democrats want the Pack the Court with 26 Justices. This would be terrible, and must be stopped. Even Justice RBG was strongly opposed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

TRENDING: Report: FBI Asking Questions About Joe Biden's Brother's Dealings with Hospital Company

The Trump I like uses social media to tell the American people things they need to know, but that are ignored by the mainstream media. The Trump I like is willing to call out corrupt federal prosecutors, media liars and completely corrupt and disingenuous members of Congress. And he doesn’t care that the political class will jump all over him for exposing things they have long tried to keep secret.

I love that Trump.

The Trump I don’t like pushes baseless fraud claims, picks needless fights with people over things he could and should just let go, and repeats anything he hears that sounds right to him without checking it out.

Do you believe Democrats want to pack the Court with 26 new Justices? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 80% (4 Votes) 20% (1 Votes)

I want the Trump I like to moderate the Trump I don’t like. It would make him more effective, more credible and harder to dismiss as a crank. But I don’t think that will ever happen.

Trump is who he is. That same je m’en fiche attitude that leads him to bust all political norms and disrupt the worst characteristics of the Beltway world is also the one that leaves no filter whatsoever when the impulse presents itself to say something completely irresponsible.

You can’t have one without the other. At least not in the person of Donald J. Trump. He is who he is.

It presents problems in that he makes it so easy for his enemies to tell you he’s told “50,000 lies” or whatever, and thus discredit everything he says – including the things that are absolutely true and that the political class wants kept under wraps.

Once Trump leaves office, he will be even more free than he is now to tell us things he learned that other presidents chose to keep to themselves. I am sure he will tell a lot of things.

RELATED: Book on Trump's Rules for Life Shoots to No. 1 Across Multiple Amazon Categories

But will the public widely believe the man who blurted out one day in February that Democrats wanted to add 26 Justices to the Supreme Court?

Many will not, and information the public needs to understand as true will not be widely accepted as true. That shouldn’t happen, but Donald Trump is who he is – the good and the bad.