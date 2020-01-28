Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan that would make Israel sovereign over most of the Jordan Valley

As I write this, word is coming in that Israeli prosecutors have just indicted Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges. He’s not there, of course. He’s at the White House getting ready to become the latest Israeli prime minister to join in the unveiling of a “peace plan” conceived by a U.S. president.

Trump’s plan is better than most of his predecessors’ plans because it acknowledges basic reality: The Jordan Valley is now Israeli territory and has been for a very long time. But it’s still not likely to be embraced by the Palestinians, who are promised $50 billion in economic incentives as part of the bargain, for the simple reason that it requires them to recognize Israel as a Jewish state.

The Palestinian people by and large are probably fine with that. The Palestinian leadership, which is controlled by Hamas, will never ever do it.

The New York Times:

As for the weak and ailing Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, acceptance of the plan is impossible since it does not meet the most minimal of Palestinian demands. But refusal leaves his people divided between the West Bank and Gaza, with no state and no road map for the future.

TRENDING: The Bolton ‘bombshell’ is nothing we didn’t already know

“It is nothing but a plan to liquidate the Palestinian cause,” Muhammad Shtayyeh, the prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, said at a cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday.

A senior Palestinian official said on Monday that Mr. Abbas had recently received an offer, made through a third party, to speak with Mr. Trump, but declined to do so. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The Trump plan will only “liquidate the Palestinian cause” if one acknowledges that Palestinian cause is the complete destruction of Israel. There’s nothing about this deal that’s bad for the average Palestinian. They would get $50 billion in aid, and the peace deal would allow their leaders to stop wasting resources launching rocket attacks against Tel Aviv and other Israel cities, when their own people could desperately use some help to break free from poverty and unsafe conditions.

By the way, Palestinians also have more political rights in Israel than they are granted in any Arab country, including the right to vote and the opportunity to be elected to the Knesset. Recognizing Israel as a Jewish state and locking in the political rights they already have would be nothing but good for Palestinians.

Can President Trump broker real Middle East peace? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But the rage against Israel is fueled by political leaders who support and fund terrorism – backed by Iran and cheered on by much of the United Nations crowd. These people don’t care about the Palestinian people. They use them as pawns. Their real goal is to destroy Israel, and if the Palestinian people got destroyed in the process – which they would – it would be considered collateral damage.

It’s worth asking whether the nonsense Rashida Tlaib so often spews about the Palestinians is really a reflection of her ignorance – as is the case with most things she says – or if it’s intentionally misleading because she hates Israel as much as the leadership of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

Trump has come up with a good plan here. The Palestinians are going to reject it because they always reject good deals that lead to peace. And the world will once again pretend the Palestinian leadership is not the sole reason this conflict goes on forever.