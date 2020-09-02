Trump urges supporters not to engage rioters: DOJ investigating nationwide 'coordinated violence'

Last week, after Rand Paul was swarmed by a violent mob, he argued that we needed immediate investigations into the person or persons funding the violence. That seems like a no-brainer, but apparently someone needed to say it out loud. His sentiments were recently echoed by Congressmen Ken Buck:

The Justice Department needs to open an investigation into who is funding these violent riots. — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) August 30, 2020

Now, the President is urging his supporters not to engage the rioters. Instead, he says, let law enforcement handle it.

President @realDonaldTrump wants Law Enforcement to take care of rioters, not supporters pic.twitter.com/uVrrGt7J4s — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 1, 2020

Given how violent the increasingly erroneously-named “protests” have gotten, that’s good advice. When things get so bad that even Democrats have stopped pretending they’re “mostly peaceful,” you should probably just stay away. Besides, civilian resistance isn’t needed. According to CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge, the DOJ is knee deep in investigations targeting a “coordinated criminal activity.”

One suspects that, if Rand Paul and Ken Buck have their way, some well-heeled lefties are about getting very nervous right now…