Commentary
Trump urges supporters not to engage rioters: DOJ investigating nationwide 'coordinated violence'

PORTLAND, OR - JULY 21: A protester holds his hands in the air while walking past a group of federal officers during a protest in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on July 21, 2020 in Portland, Ore. The federal police response to the ongoing protests against racial inequality has been criticized by city and state elected officials. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Robert Laurie
Published September 2, 2020 at 9:16am
Last week, after Rand Paul was swarmed by a violent mob, he argued that we needed immediate investigations into the person or persons funding the violence. That seems like a no-brainer, but apparently someone needed to say it out loud. His sentiments were recently echoed by Congressmen Ken Buck:

Now, the President is urging his supporters not to engage the rioters.  Instead, he says, let law enforcement handle it.

Given how violent the increasingly erroneously-named “protests” have gotten, that’s good advice.  When things get so bad that even Democrats have stopped pretending they’re “mostly peaceful,” you should probably just stay away.  Besides, civilian resistance isn’t needed.  According to CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge, the DOJ is knee deep in investigations targeting a “coordinated criminal activity.”

One suspects that, if Rand Paul and Ken Buck have their way, some well-heeled lefties are about getting very nervous right now…

 

Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist.







