Trump in Video Update from Walter Reed: 'I've Learned a Lot About COVID . . . I Get It and I Understand It'

“This isn’t the read it in a book school. This is the real school.”

You bet it is, Mr. President:

He looks great. I guess you can put on a suit, comb your hair and muster enough energy to fake it for a minute or so, but he really doesn’t look like a man who needs to be there.

Given the doctors’ report that he hasn’t had a fever in the past 48 hours and that his blood oxygen levels are healthy – plus the way he comes across in this video and others before it – the speculation of his being released today really doesn’t sound so fanciful.

The one lingering concern is pneumonia. The fact that Dr. Conley keeps refusing to answer questions about his lung scan has people speculating that Trump is still susceptible, and it’s a common byproduct of COVID. It’s also one you can’t take lightly in a 74-year-old man.

But: If Trump has pneumonia or is at risk of it – and Conley knows that – would it make sense for Conley to openly speculate about a Monday release? I don’t know why he didn’t want to answer the lung question, but if the lungs are compromised and pneumonia is a risk, that’s hard to square with the other things Conley is saying.

Finally, a word about all the caterwauling from the media that the White House and the doctors are sending “mixed signals” or whatever about the president’s condition. Some of that is on Mark Meadows for using an abomination of a word like “concerning” to describe a fever and a drop in the president’s blood oxygen levels on Friday. The information coming from him and Conley really didn’t contradict each other, but the way each man characterized the information did.

Still, the primary problem here is the way the media handle this kind of information. If you take what Conley says at face value, it’s pretty straightforward. It also squares very nicely with what we’re seeing of Trump on his video messages.

It’s all the speculation that results from questions not answered that provide the justification for talking about “mixed messages.” The messages aren’t mixed. The message says one thing and the media’s attempts to “read the tea leaves” say something else. One is actual information. The rest is strictly innuendo.

There is also the fact that COVID is a very unpredictable virus and it’s hard to say with certainty what’s going to happen. You can criticize Conley for speculating about the day the president might be discharged, but the same people who criticize him for giving a date keep asking for one.

Keep praying for the president. God is responding and our expectancy is being rewarded.