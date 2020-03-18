SECTIONS
Trump wants $1 trillion spending blowout that includes sending checks to every American family

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 18, 2020 at 2:00am
We were already headed for a $1 trillion deficit this year. Anyone want to go for $2 trillion?

But wait: If the coronavirus triggers a recession, that’s going to shrink the tax base and drive down tax receipts. We’ll still be spending all the money but we’ll be borrrowing a lot more of it than we would have under normal economic conditions. Maybe we can go for a $2.5 trillion deficit.

Hey, why not? It’s only money, and there’s no country like America when it comes to spending it whether we have it or not:

The Trump administration backed a plan to send checks directly to Americans as part of a $1 trillion stimulus package to help households and businesses, a dramatic step designed to cushion the impact of the sudden economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pitched Senate Republicans on a stimulus package that would include an initial $250 billion for direct payments, according to administration officials and lawmakers, part of a wide-ranging fiscal and monetary effort. One of the officials said the administration would push for additional direct payments beyond the $250 billion in the coming weeks, if needed.

Your humble columnist suggested to you yesterday that the $850 billion figure being tossed around would surely rise as Republicans and Democrats started bidding each other up. So we’re already at $1 trillion now and the House and Senate haven’t even had a chance to start larding pork onto the bill.

Trump is also still proposing to eliminate the payroll tax through the end of the year, so I presume we’ll be doing additional borrowing to fund Social Security and Medicaid. We never really pay back the federal government’s borrowing. We just refinance it. Buy U.S. bonds, everybody. We need you more than ever.

Trump has largely governed as a conservative, which is why we’ve gotten such good results so far in terms of economic growth, job creation and unemployment. But I’m not sure Trump is a committed ideological conservative. He’ll go with what seems to be working, but he trusts his own instincts more than he trusts any particular governing philosophy.

One thing we know about Trump is that he thinks big and he likes to make big moves. If you really believe a stimulus is what’s needed, Trump’s going to propose a bigger stimulus than anyone else because that’s how Trump rolls.

Do you favor a $1 trillion stimulus package?

It’s easy for politicians to say at a time like this: It’s an emergency! We have to do whatever it takes!

That’s what we said during the War on Terror. That’s what we said in response to the Great Recession. It seems like we say it about once per presidency, at least lately. We get past the problems, although it’s far from clear we wouldn’t have gotten past them without all the spending. And now we’re $22 trillion in debt, quite possibly heading for $24 trillion by the end of the year.

Yes, the federal government has to do something. We’re looking at an economic calamity and a lot of people are going to get hurt through no fault of their own. What we don’t need is a major move of the federal government that permanently bakes in new spending that will be with us year after year forever.

What is Trump doing to make sure this is a one-time thing, and that it won’t happen again when the crisis is over?

Nothing that I can see.

