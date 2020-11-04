SECTIONS
Trump Wins Ohio By 8 Percentage Points, Taking Its 18 Electoral Votes

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published November 3, 2020 at 9:51pm
Ohio was another state Trump had to hold, but I don’t think anyone predicted he would win it by 8 percentage points. He did. The call just came in with Trump in front 53-45 and 94 percent of precincts reporting.

Now Ohio doesn’t make up for the loss of Arizona, because Ohio was a state he already had in 2016, whereas Arizona is a 2016 red state that is now lost.

But the large margin of victory in Ohio might indicate Trump’s strength in the Midwest is stronger than we expected, and that could bode well for Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. As of now, Trump continues to lead in all three. If he takes them all again, it’s hard to see how Biden wins the election.

The reporting in those states is not as far along as the reporting in Ohio, though. We don’t know how much of the count is in from urban areas. But the Ohio results are very encouraging.

Some night, huh?

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012 and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from The Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.







