Trump Wins Ohio By 8 Percentage Points, Taking Its 18 Electoral Votes

Ohio was another state Trump had to hold, but I don’t think anyone predicted he would win it by 8 percentage points. He did. The call just came in with Trump in front 53-45 and 94 percent of precincts reporting.

Now Ohio doesn’t make up for the loss of Arizona, because Ohio was a state he already had in 2016, whereas Arizona is a 2016 red state that is now lost.

But the large margin of victory in Ohio might indicate Trump’s strength in the Midwest is stronger than we expected, and that could bode well for Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. As of now, Trump continues to lead in all three. If he takes them all again, it’s hard to see how Biden wins the election.

The reporting in those states is not as far along as the reporting in Ohio, though. We don’t know how much of the count is in from urban areas. But the Ohio results are very encouraging.

Some night, huh?