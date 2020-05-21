SECTIONS
Trump's attack on Michigan's 'rogue Secretary of State' is a huge miss, and a really bad idea

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published May 21, 2020 at 4:00am
Donald Trump trusts his instincts. And despite the howling of the political punditry, his instincts usually serve him pretty well.

But there’s a danger you can face when you trust your instincts too much. You become so confident in your own correctness that you don’t stop to check if what you’re about to say is actually accurate. And when you also make your pronouncement on a very high-profile platform – in a flamboyant manner – you’re going to sometimes regret it when you get one wrong.

Trump is going to regret this one.

On Wednesday, out of nowhere, Trump tweeted that he was considering withholding federal funding from Michigan – exactly what funding he didn’t specify – because our “rogue Secretary of State” had supposedly (and illegally) sent out absentee ballots to every household in the state.

Trump’s thought, I guess, is that this was designed to illegitimately push mail-in voting, which is thought to benefit Democrats in elections.

But none of this is true. Michigan’s “rogue” Secretary of State is Jocelyn Benson, who is much smarter and far more competent than Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. She also didn’t send out absentee ballots. But I’ll let her respond to Trump’s now-deleted tweet:

You can argue about whether Benson and other Democrats are sending out these applications as a political ploy to push mail-in voting when it’s really not necessary. Maybe some of them are. But it’s certainly not illegal to send out the applications, and Benson is right when she points out that quite a few Republican Secretaries of State have done the same thing.

Should the president think more carefully before he picks fights?

Are they also “rogues”? Seeing as how Trump deleted the threatening tweet, he may have realized he was off base on this one and chosen not to elevate the argument.

If so, that’s a smart move because Benson isn’t like Whitmer. Trump doesn’t want a fight with her. Whitmer is easily manipulated, and can be boxed into a corner such that she’ll keep making stupid moves out of sheer stubbornness. Whitmer and her ally, Attorney General Dana Nessel, have vindictive mean streaks that show up in the way they denounce and go after people like barber Karl Manke, who has defied their orders.

Benson isn’t like that. She’s unfailingly pleasant and not easy to provoke. A lot of Republicans have been concerned about Whitmer’s profile being raised on the national level, but they’re focused on the wrong person. The Michigan Democrat with real national star quality is Jocelyn Benson, and I can’t think of a more efficient way of raising her profile on the national stage than for Donald Trump to pick a fight with her.

He appears to have backed off. That’s a wise decision. By the way, our state’s unemployment rate is 22 percent and some of our cities are under nine feet of water. We really don’t have time for any of our elected leaders to be engaged in this nonsense right now.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
