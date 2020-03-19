Trump's Covid-19 leadership is even being praised by... Ilhan Omar? Hmmmm....

Yesterday we discussed Dana Bash’s shocking admission that the Trump administration is doing a good job during the coronavirus pandemic. After she made her comments, similar sentiments started showing up all over the place. Various lefty media talking heads began to change their tune, if ever so slightly. Then, a few Dem politicians chimed in.

Eventually, we received the following tweet from Ilhan Omar, which is so out of character that it may have pushed our collective kumbaya moment right into the campfire.

.@AyannaPressley always says, unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership and we are seeing that in our country right now. I have faith that we will survive this as a nation and build together. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

Finally, we should never let politics get in the way of good policy. This is a great start and hope others will be part of a united front to push for good policies that will help us work through the economic anxiety the country is feeling right now. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

On the face of things, this seems like stunning praise for a President and administration that Omar clearly views with utter contempt. No, she doesn’t name Trump. That was apparently a bridge too far. Still, we all know who she’s talking about.

If she genuinely means what she’s saying, that’s great. However, if you dig a little deeper, there’s a bit of an ugly underbelly to this.

What Omar is really praising is the President’s decision to enact a series of measures that are, clearly, not supportive of free market principles. They may be the right decision for our current situation, and they may be absolutely necessary to weather this emergency, but they aren’t the sort of laissez faire capitalism upon which the nation was founded. In particular, the Defense Production Act gives the President near dictatorial powers to compel private corporations into manufacturing and trade that support federal efforts in times of strife.

No, I don’t think Trump is a dictator, but it’s amazing how quickly liberals – who just a few weeks ago were calling him ‘literally Hitler’ – are urging him to take control of various industries.

As Nancy Pelosi put it in a statement this morning, they think Trump must use his extraordinary powers NOW:

San Francisco – Speaker Pelosi today called on President Trump to use the Defense Production Act to address widespread shortages of key materials during the coronavirus epidemic, including ventilators, diagnostic test supplies, masks and other personal protective equipment. Last week, 57 House Democrats wrote a letter to the President asking him to invoke the Defense Production Act. Yesterday evening, President Trump tweeted that he had signed the Defense Production Act but was not yet invoking its powers. “Right now, shortages of critical medical and personal protective equipment are harming our ability to fight the coronavirus epidemic, endangering frontline workers and making it harder to care for those who fall ill. “The President must immediately use the powers of the Defense Production Act to mass produce and coordinate distribution of these critical supplies, before the need worsens and the shortages become even more dire. There is not a day to lose. We must put more testing, more protective equipment and more ventilators into the hands of our frontline workers immediately.”

Again, maybe she’s right, maybe she’s not. Trump has invoked the DPA so that he’d have the necessary authority if it becomes necessary. It hasn’t yet. If a worst-case scenario comes to pass, he’ll do what he has to do.

However, progressives are clearly salivating over the idea that the government will take control of the means of production at the earliest possible moment. That’s what people like Ilhan Omar are praising, and that’s what they’re hoping for.

Don’t buy into the panic.