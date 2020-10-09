SECTIONS
After Trump's DOJ Foils a Plot to Kidnap Her, Gretchen Whitmer Calls Him a Racist (and He Responds)

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published October 9, 2020 at 7:35am
This should be a moment of national unity, says the woman who then goes on for several minutes making false and ridiculous accusations against the president – and blames him for a kidnapping plan that his Department of Justice just foiled.

It’s a good thing for everyone that the kidnapping plot against Gretchen Whitmer was foiled. Good for Whitmer because she didn’t get kidnapped (and for that we’re glad). And good for the would-be kidnappers because they would have been stuck listening to Gretchen Whitmer 24/7.

So how do you think Trump responded to the woman who attacked him after his team stuck their necks out to protect her? Well he’s Donald Trump, so:

Is Gretchen Whitmer America's worst governor?

Actually someone needs to bring Trump up to speed. The Michigan Supreme Court last week struck down Whitmer’s state of emergency, which she declared illegally without the authorization of the Michigan legislature, in clear violation of Michigan’s statutory laws and constitution.

Now she’s running around attacking both the court and the legislature for refusing to let her be a dictator, and suggesting it will be their fault if any more people in Michigan get COVID.

Whitmer is a piece of work, which of course in no way justifies anyone trying to kidnap her. These guys sound like complete psychos, and we certainly hope people on the right can separate their disdain for Whitmer and her policies with any temptation to sympathize with criminals.

And do we even have to point out that her reference to Trump’s debate answer is completely dishonest? He absolutely condemned white supremacists, and left-wingers claiming that “stand back and stand by” was some sort of call to arms is one of the most ridiculous claims the left has made in this or any year.

The way to get rid of Gretchen Whitmer is to vote her out, which I certainly hope we will do in 2022. We do not want any harm to come to her (and just to be clear, when you kidnap someone, you harm them).

Whitmer’s completely classless remarks about Trump yesterday remind everyone of why we want to be rid of her, and feel so much determination to make that happen.

Legally.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012 and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from The Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.







