After Trump's DOJ Foils a Plot to Kidnap Her, Gretchen Whitmer Calls Him a Racist (and He Responds)

This should be a moment of national unity, says the woman who then goes on for several minutes making false and ridiculous accusations against the president – and blames him for a kidnapping plan that his Department of Justice just foiled.

It’s a good thing for everyone that the kidnapping plot against Gretchen Whitmer was foiled. Good for Whitmer because she didn’t get kidnapped (and for that we’re glad). And good for the would-be kidnappers because they would have been stuck listening to Gretchen Whitmer 24/7.

So how do you think Trump responded to the woman who attacked him after his team stuck their necks out to protect her? Well he’s Donald Trump, so:

Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan. My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

TRENDING: VIDEO: One Candidate Condemns Racism Over and Over Again; the Other Engages In It

…today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

…I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President! Governor Whitmer—open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

Is Gretchen Whitmer America's worst governor? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (43 Votes) 7% (3 Votes)

Actually someone needs to bring Trump up to speed. The Michigan Supreme Court last week struck down Whitmer’s state of emergency, which she declared illegally without the authorization of the Michigan legislature, in clear violation of Michigan’s statutory laws and constitution.

Now she’s running around attacking both the court and the legislature for refusing to let her be a dictator, and suggesting it will be their fault if any more people in Michigan get COVID.

Whitmer is a piece of work, which of course in no way justifies anyone trying to kidnap her. These guys sound like complete psychos, and we certainly hope people on the right can separate their disdain for Whitmer and her policies with any temptation to sympathize with criminals.

And do we even have to point out that her reference to Trump’s debate answer is completely dishonest? He absolutely condemned white supremacists, and left-wingers claiming that “stand back and stand by” was some sort of call to arms is one of the most ridiculous claims the left has made in this or any year.

RELATED: Gretchen Whitmer: Gym, movie theater owners I've kept closed for six months are trying to bully me

The way to get rid of Gretchen Whitmer is to vote her out, which I certainly hope we will do in 2022. We do not want any harm to come to her (and just to be clear, when you kidnap someone, you harm them).

Whitmer’s completely classless remarks about Trump yesterday remind everyone of why we want to be rid of her, and feel so much determination to make that happen.

Legally.