Trump's full March for Life address: 'Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God'

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 27, 2020 at 5:00am
One of the most common criticisms of evangelical Trump supporters is that we’re supposedly supporting an immoral man, whose life shows no evidence whatsoever that he loves Jesus. By this thinking, we’re basically making a deal with the devil by supporting a heathen who gives us stuff we want in exchange for being allowed to maintain power.

Christian scolds like David French lecture us for “failing to trust God” and thinking we need to throw in with a man like Trump.

What this crowd so often fails to consider is God’s ability to take the most compromised of vessels and transform them for his glory.

Now, having said all that, it’s entirely possible that all Trump’s references to God’s grace and God’s glory in this speech were just written for him by someone else, and that he’s uttering the words without caring about them in the slightest. But invest the 13 minutes to watch it yourself and tell me if that’s what you see:

Trump spends more time than I would have preferred on his own pro-life actions, and yet there’s some value to it because it demonstrates one of the most important pieces of evidence that the NeverTrump crowd is wrong:

You can insist all you want that Trump doesn’t really believe the things he says – in praise of God and in defense of the unborn – but what you can’t deny his that his actions, at least as president, back up his words.

He has defended religious liberty. He has stood up to the pro-abortion crowd at the UN. He has appointed constitutionalist judges. He has conditioned federal aid for colleges on their commitment to protect religious free speech.

The cynic would say that he’s only taken this actions because he needs to shore up his evangelical base. In politics you can make arguments like that about everything. Whatever you theorize his motives to be, his actions are unambiguous. He has defended the unborn and he has defended Christian liberty – in real and tangible ways that have made a difference.

Is Donald Trump the best friend the unborn have ever had in the White House?

I don’t know if I agree that the unborn has never had a greater defender in the White House. It would be hard to top the pro-life bona fides of Ronald Reagan. Then again, it’s probably true that Trump has taken more concrete actions on the issue, if only because he’s governing in an era in which more such actions are actually possible.

But he’s taken them, and you can’t take that way from him.

I continue to believe the pro-life movement needs to rethink the role of politics in its quest to save the unborn. But there is tremendous value in having a president of the United States lend the prestige of his office to their cause.

If President Trump is secretly an abortion-loving heathen pretending to be a pro-life Christian in order to advance his own political interests, his real-life actions in the pursuit of the scam are making so much impact, it’s hard to see how a genuine president could be any more helpful.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
