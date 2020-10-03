Trump's physician: 'The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made'

This sounds like very good news, and substantive good news. It’s not just a tertiary PR announcement to keep people placated.

The highlights: He’s not on oxygen. He had a fever but he’s been free of it for more than 24 hours. His blood oxygen saturation rate is 96 percent, which is normal for a healthy person.

His heart rate is in this 70s and 80s. His blood pressure is normal.

And the president says he feels good enough to walk out of Walter Reed right now. That’s not going to happen today but it’s good that he feels like he could:

A reasonable question is why he’s being given remdesivir instead of just normal antibody treatments. The answer seems to be that, because he’s the president, Conley wants to double up on every possible therapy that can help.

It sounds like Trump has probably been on supplemental oxygen at some point, because Conley continually declines to say otherwise when asked. But Conley does say he’s not had any trouble breathing at any point, so if they were giving him oxygen it was probably just as a precaution.

There is some speculation that Trump must have had more serious symptoms than we’re being told, because Trump hates hospitals and wouldn’t go if he didn’t absolutely have to. I think there’s a much simpler explanation, and it’s the one Conley’s giving: He’s the freaking president of the United States. His case at the moment doesn’t appear to be too severe, but knowing how quickly COVID can become serious, it makes more sense to proactively get him in the best possible location for high-quality care just in case he needs it.

Keep praying. Trump needs God’s grace right now. And so far it seems to be keeping him in good shape.