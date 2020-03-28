Trump's worst instincts, like nicknames for governors who annoy him, are not helping right now

For the most part Donald Trump has done a pretty effective job leading the response to this crisis. He made a good choice in Vice President Mike Pence as his point man, and the team that’s been assembled – from Dr. Anthony Fauci to FEMA director Peter Gaynor – have been focused and blunt about what’s going on and what needs to be done.

Trump has sometimes gone off on personal tangents in press conferences, and is a little too loose about speculating, but he’s letting his team do what they need to do and by all accounts is listening with an open mind to what the experts are telling him. He’s also refusing to give up asprirational goals that I believe the country needs to help us get through this.

But we all know Trump has trouble letting go of a slight – or what he perceives as a slight – and we’ve seen his instinct all too many times to engage in Twitter insults against his critics.

During normal times, this ranges from head-shakingly unpresidential to mildly amusing. These are not normal times.

Last night Trump went off on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, nicknaming her “Half Whitmer” and attacking her handling of the situation. He also told Pence during a presser not to call “the woman in Michigan.”

This is not OK, and I say this as someone who is no fan of Gretchen Whitmer. Early on I thought Whitmer’s decisions in this situation were measured and reasonable, but in recent days she has reverted to form by illegally threatening doctors and making outlandish claims. All this is fair game for criticism and we have been among the voices calling her to account for it.

But we do not need the president of the United States engaging in juvenile name calling – against Whitmer or anyone else – in the midst of a global pandemic. He seems to think it’s strategic to praise Democrat governors who have worked well with him – like Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom – while giving his usual insult treatment to those who don’t.

That is not strategic. Here in Michigan we have case numbers exploding and hospital capacity pushed to the brink. We don’t have time for an insult war between our president and our governor, and it really doesn’t matter who started it.

When George W. Bush was getting roundly – and very unfairly – attacked by the left and the media for his handling of Hurricane Katrina, he refused to fire back, even though Democrats like Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin were actually responsible for a lot of the problems Bush was getting blamed for. That’s because Bush understood that, in a time of crisis, the president’s concern is not his own political standing. It’s to exercise leadership for everyone in a nonpartisan manner.

Should President Trump stop with the Twitter insults? 50% (29 Votes) 50% (29 Votes)

There are some conservatives who believe Bush was wrong to approach things this way because he allowed false perceptions to linger and Democrats ultimately exploited those false perceptions to take back Congress and later the White House. But there is a time and a way to correct the record, and this is not the time and childish name-calling is not the way.

For the most part I do not think Trump is the rabid partisan he is made out to be, but he does take things personally and fires back impulsively. He doesn’t quite seem to grasp that taking the arrows is part of the job. And someone needs to remind him that, at a time like this, whatever personal slight he thinks has been aimed at him is not the public’s concern.

It shouldn’t be his either. We’re making a lot of progress in this fight and we still have a lot of work to go to a) finish it; and b) rebuild our economy when it’s done. Let’s see the Donald Trump who’s serious about those imperatives, and send the Twitter flamer back to quarantine.

Permanently.