Tucker Carlson: AOC's Description of the Capitol Incursion Is 'Narcissism on Parade'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson summarized Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s death-defying account of events during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion as “narcissism on parade” on his program Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez is of course under fired from seemingly every direction right now after she posted a lengthy video on Instagram Monday in which she claimed she felt she was going to “die” as rioters breached the Capitol last month.

Among the many issues with the New York Democrat’s account of the events that day is that she wasn’t in even the Capitol building at the time of the incursion. She was at her office in the nearby Cannon building, Fox News reported.

That building was apparently never approached, threatened or even mentioned by those who went to Washington on Jan. 6 to make their angry voices heard, and certainly not by those who engaged in any of the violence.

But none of these facts have stopped AOC from attempting to use the events to her benefit. The lawmaker has a propensity toward political theatrics, and in this case, she went to cash in and was busted.

The hashtag #AlexandriaOcasioSmollet actually trended on Twitter Wednesday as users compared the congresswoman to actor and race hoaxer Jussie Smollett.

Apparently unhappy with being called out, the congresswoman threw a tantrum on the platform.

This is the latest manipulative take on the right. They are manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex. We were all on the Capitol complex – the attack wasn’t just on the dome. The bombs Trump supporters planted surrounded our offices too. pic.twitter.com/jI18e0XRrd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

But AOC’s bad day, in which she attempted to convince others of her perceived victimhood, got worse in the evening when Carlson got ahold of her.

“For Americans under 30, history is written exclusively on social media, and that’s where the real demagogues live. Tech platforms are the domain of people for whom factual reality is not even a consideration. It’s a completely different way of thinking,” Carlson said. “Once you’ve decided that biology itself is not real, you are free from the conventional restraints of reality.”

“At that point, what actually happened in a given place at a given time is totally and completely irrelevant. Ideology is all that matters. Sandy Cortez is a master of this medium, of course. Watch her description of the events of January 6th, broadcast to kids across the country on Instagram.”

Carlson aired a portion of AOC’s video for his audience.

“I jump into my bathroom. And I close the door. And I just keep hearing ‘bang, bang, bang!’” she said on that video. “I open the door. When all of a sudden I hear that whoever was trying to get inside got into my office. And I just hear ‘Where is she? Where is she?’ And this was the moment where I thought everything was over.”

A teary-eyed @AOC recounting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol on Instagram tonight — “I thought I was going to die.” She is justifiably very traumatized. This is terrible. 😔 pic.twitter.com/w61HXMOqb9 — Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) February 2, 2021

The person who was looking for her was a Capitol police officer apparently doing a wellness check.

In addition to vaguely portraying herself as a target for rioters, AOC has also accused her GOP opponents in the House and Senate of attempting to have her harmed, which is absurd.

Watch her blame GOP Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri:

Carlson didn’t let her action-seeking behavior get a pass Wednesday.

“There she is again, defender of the common man, yammering on about the only subject she really cares about: herself. Wallowing around in Lake Me like it’s interesting to anyone but her,” he said.

“Narcissism on parade, the perfect symbol of a culture dying from self-involvement.We’ve said that before and we’ve laughed as we did. But actually, it’s not funny. People will believe this crap. Some already do. Anyone who was physically present at the Capitol that day knows it’s ridiculous,” he continued.

“There were no rioters in Sandy Cortez’s hallway. Trump voters weren’t trying to kill her, neither were other U.S. senators.”

Carlson then pointed out something that seems lost on Democrats, Republicans and the establishment media: those who made the trip to Washington were likely there for Republicans whom they felt had betrayed them, and not for AOC or her leftist colleagues.

“A lot of the rioters were angrier at Mitch McConnell than they were at any Democrat. To some extent, what you saw on January 6th was an intraparty struggle. Not all of it, but some of it,” he said.

Carlson equated much of the incursion to an “act of mindless destruction aimed at Republican leaders, born of long-simmering frustration.”

“The people who run the Republican Party don’t care about the people who elect them. That has long been true, Republican voters finally figured it out. It’s one of the main things they learned during the Trump years, and on January 6th, they exploded,” he added.

“Lindsey Graham was likely in graver danger than Sandy Cortez or Ilhan Omar. They were literally calling poor Mike Pence’s name. He didn’t do anything. They were furious with him.”

AOC was not in the Capitol building during the incursion. She apparently wasn’t even in the immediate vicinity. But she had no problem omitting that fact during her rambling video on social media.

Carlson, as he so often does, hit the nail on the head the calling her out for her egotistical and shallow attempt at making the incursion about herself. Carlson’s entire 11-minute monologue is well worth the watch if you have the time.

