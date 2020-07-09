Tucker Carlson: Free speech is in the left's way, so what do you think they'll do when they're in power?

I’ve argued for some time that leftists despise the 1st Amendment almost as much as they hate the 2nd. Both are in place specifically to deny them the all-encompassing power they so desperately desire and both will have to be torn down in pursuit of their goals. They cannot maintain control as long as they exist in their current form.

Last night, on his Fox show, Tucker Carlson issued precisely this warning in his monologue. If the left takes over the country, they will be in full-on revenge mode. They will come after your rights with a fury you’ve never seen before.

Joe Biden, who will be a puppet for whoever is really the President, will do as he’s told. He’ll sign anything they order him to sign, and he’ll happily carry the radical left’s water, as long as he gets to live in the pretty White House.

If Democrats win in November, the country as you know it will cease to be, and free speech will be a quaint old-fashioned notion that is consigned to the scrap heap of history.

Here are a few of Tucker’s bullet points:

“Tonight, close to 1,000 companies are boycotting Facebook’s advertising platform. Why are they doing that? Because they are demanding that Facebook censor the president and his voters. Ban conservative news outlets, allow only publications controlled by the left to decide what’s news. …That’s most anyway, because there’s only one mass media company left in America that consistently dissents from the left’s view of things. You’re watching it right now. What do you think they plan to do to Fox News if they take power? You can imagine. We are in their way. …Why are some people being fired for trivial offenses? To terrify the rest of us into obedience. …They rule by fear. The people around Joe Biden rule by fear, they do not rule by consent, as you’re supposed to in this country. They are in fact the true enemies of democracy, they don’t care what you think.”

Tucker also points out that while we may refer to them as liberals, they really aren’t. They’re totalitarians, and they’re currently gaining ground. They absolutely must be stopped.

I haven’t found an embed-able version, but you can watch his segment at the link below. It’s well worth your time.