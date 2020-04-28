Tucker Carlson on new Flynn evidence: Sources say they've 'never seen a clearer case of entrapment'

Earlier, we discussed the rumored documents that will allegedly exonerate General Michael Flynn sometime this week. Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, revealed their existence over the weekend. Since then, the scuttlebutt has been ramping up, and a whole host of journalists, pundits, politicians, TV hosts and even the president have signaled that we’re about to be presented with proof that some very shady things were going on at the upper levels of the FBI.

However, we haven’t heard much about the actual paperwork in question. It’s supposed to be damning, but that’s about all we know.

Last night, Tucker Carlson provided us with a little more info. Allegedly, the paperwork is comprised of five pages and contains proof, in the agents’ “own handwriting and emails,” that the FBI “intended to create an offense” capable of bringing down Flynn.

According to at least one of his sources – people who have seen the documents in question – they’ve “never seen a clearer cut case of entrapment.”

Again, we’ll have to wait to see if this all pans out. If it does, and if the nation’s chief law enforcement agency really is this badly compromised, the country is in a very scary place.

Here’s Tucker: