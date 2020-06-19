Tulsa mayor declares civil emergency over Saturday's Trump rally, because he expects violent protesters

Why is a rally featuring the president of the United States cause for concern about civil unrest?

Not because of anything the president will do. Not because of anything the president’s supporters will do. It’s a civil emergency, at least in Tulsa, because the Mayor G.T. Bynum fully expects the president’s haters to turn out and behave as they normally behave:

“I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the city of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” Bynum wrote in the executive order.

Here’s the full order as tweeted by Tulsa Police:

I have no idea if the people planning to perpetrate violence come from “Antifa” (if an organization called Antifa even exists, which I’m not sure it does), or if it’s just a bunch of freelance troublemakers.

But I do know this: Trouble follows Trump, and it’s important to get that sequence right. Every politician has critics, and some of those critics rise to the level of enemies because they’re so strident and/or so angry. Trump’s enemies are far more numerous, and far more angry, than those of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton or any other you could name.

Some will see that as an indictment of Trump, but I don’t think it is. There’s no question that Trump is more confrontational than other presidents, and that Trump relishes fights it is neither necessary nor beneficial for him to have.

But if you’re the one looting the stores, torching the buildings and breaking the windows, the president didn’t make you do that. You did that because you wanted to do it, and because you believed in a moment that you had an opportunity to do it and get away with it.

Trump’s flaws are what they are, but I don’t think this crowd hates him because of his crudity or even his personal moral failings. I think they hate him because he sides with free markets, civil order and the freedom to worship. Whatever other criticisms are fair to make of Trump, he gets these things right. And these are really the things his most violent enemies hate.

Granted, I do think there are a fair number of people in these groups who have become convinced Trump is a racist because they hear people say that all the time. But I also don’t believe the people who are looting and destroying are motivated to do so primarily out of concern for racial justice. I think they’re doing so in a quest for power, which is not the same thing.

And as we discussed earlier in the week, it’s working. They’re intimidating corporations, politicians and even prosecutors to change everything to do in the hope of appeasing the mob. And they’ve got the media confused (which is not hard to do) into thinking the agenda of the mob is the same as the agenda of real racial justice.

It’s not. Right now you’ve got people getting fired from jobs, people apologizing for saying or doing things that carried no intent to harm, and all kinds of symbols and optics being quickly altered to keep the mob, well, not at bay, but going after someone else and not you.

The people doing the looting, burning and destroying aren’t after any kind of justice. They’re after power for themselves, and the destruction of anyone who resists them. You may think that means benefits for you, but it will only benefit you until you are no longer willing to go along with everything the mob says and does. Then they’ll turn on you too.

These are Donald Trump’s enemies. Donald Trump is a very flawed man. But he fights against this agenda. Those who want a more virtuous, genteel and humble president should show us one who’s willing to similarly fight, and then we’ll talk. The reason Trump won the nomination in 2016 is that all other contenders were found wanting in that area. From what I can see, all the available alternatives still are.