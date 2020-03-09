Tulsi dares Bernie and Biden to debate, after Dems again alter debate qualifications to eliminate her

Last week, as they have for a while, Democrats were lamenting the lack of diversity in their 2020 field. Booker and Harris were gone, so there were no candidates of color. Klobuchar and Warren dropped out, so there were no women… or, y’know, fake Cherokees. The only people still running were Bernie and Biden – the kind of elderly white men their party base despises.

Except they forgot one thing. They still have a female candidate of color in the race, because Tulsi Gabbard is still running.

To say they “forgot” is only a sleight exaggeration. If you take a quick spin around Twitter, you’ll see that they’re forgetting – OK, fine, in most cases ignoring – the fact that this is still a three-person primary race. If you listen to lefty media, you might think Tulsi dropped out with the rest of the Democrat also-rans. She didn’t.

In fact, Gabbard got a couple of delegates last week. Under the old rules, that would guarantee her a slot on the debate stage. Since the DNC hates anyone who doesn’t march in lockstep, they have (you guessed it) decided to alter the plan.

As The Hill Reported:

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday announced new qualifying standards for the upcoming Arizona debate that will leave only the top two contenders on stage. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) did not meet the single qualifying factor: earning at least 20 percent of the delegates awarded as of March 15.

Gabbard reposnded via twitter, when she basically dared Bernie and Biden to invite her to the next debate…

To keep me off the stage, the DNC again arbitrarily changed the debate qualifications. Previously they changed the qualifications in the OPPOSITE direction so Bloomberg could debate. I ask that you stand w/ me against the DNC’s transparent effort to exclude me from the debates. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2020

Because Bernie and Joe are terrified of her, they’ve so far remained silent.

As I’ve written in the past, Tulsi is not someone I’d like to see as president. True, she’s admittedly less crazy than the rest of the Democrats’ 2020 options and, yes, she seems like a genuinely nice person. That’s great, but she’s still far enough left that she should never be allowed in the White House. She’d be slightly better than Bernie or Biden, but that’s faint praise.

However, she’s right that the DNC is shafting her. They have, falsely, declared her a Russian asset. Hillary, still inexplicably powerful behind the scenes, has targeted her for destruction. For whatever reason – possibly because of the way she dismantled Kamala Harris – she’s become persona non grata to the Democrats.

She has an ally in the similarly marginalized Andrew Yang…

Someone asked me what the qualifications for the next debate would be. I responded ‘whatever Tulsi has plus one.’ — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) March 7, 2020

In other words, no matter how well she does, they’ll always step up the requirements to deny her access to the debate stage. Tulsi dares to march to her own drummer. Even if that drummer is in sync with the party 99 percent of the time, it’s simply not good enough. Unless she signs on completely, she’ll never be allowed a seat at the elite’s table.

Remember: This is the party whining about how it has no female candidates or candidates of color.

As I’ve argued in the past, it’s obvious that the DNC is a good ol’ boys club that will tolerate no interlopers. If we play by Alinsky’s rules – which they absolutely love – we can do one thing. We have to hold them to their own standards.

How would they react if such blatant manipulation was happening on the GOP side?