Turnabout: Michigan Republicans file lawsuit challenging Whitmer's authority to keep extending lockdown

You’ll have to forgive me if I’m getting dizzy.

Two days ago I’d had it up to here with Michigan Republicans for talking big about standing up to Gretchen Whitmer’s dictator act, while then turning around and saying they wouldn’t bother filing a lawsuit challenging her authority until next week – when her latest lockdown order would be expiring anyway.

I said that if the legislative leaders were serious, they’d file the suit this week and seek a quick hearing and judgment that Whitmer had exceeded her authority under Michigan law, which says she can’t declare an emergency of more than 28 days on her own without legislative approval.

We get results:

The top Republicans in the Michigan Legislature unveiled a lawsuit Wednesday, challenging as “improper and invalid” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency orders to combat COVID-19 and seeking a “speedy hearing.” House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, announced the suit in the Michigan Court of Claims during a press conference inside the Michigan Capitol, reflecting a major escalation of the fight between Republican lawmakers and the Democratic governor.

The legislative leaders asked for a declaratory judgment, which means they want Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens to resolve legal uncertainty. Whitmer’s “recent actions seize lawmaking power from the Legislature in service of a new executive-domineered legal regime,” according to the lawsuit. “In doing so, Defendant takes control of matters at the core of the Legislature’s constitutional mandate. And she does so under no discernible standards or time limits, save vague insistences that an ‘emergency’ requires them.”

Whitmer’s office says “the governor will not be distracted” by the lawsuit. It’s not designed to distract her. It’s designed to rein her in because she’s gone completely rogue in defiance of state law and the state constitution.

She keeps declaring that her number one goal is saving lives, which is well and good, but the fact that lives are at risk does not make her a law unto herself. The legislature offered her terms under which they would accept an extension of the state of emergency, including her commitment to consult the legislature on further stay-at-home orders. Whitmer responded by forwarding an e-mail that was part of that dialogue to the media, along with a denunciation of the Republicans for daring to think she would negotiate her actions concerning the pandemic.

Strictly on the law, it’s hard to see how Whitmer has a prayer in this case. Under Public Act 390 of 1976, the governor clearly cannot extend an emergency order past 28 days without the legislature’s backing. Whitmer tacitly acknowledged this in April when she went to the legislature seeking approval of a 70-day extension. They balked and approved only 23 days, and Whitmer then proceeded to take action recognizing the 23-day limit.

Why did she bother to ask them for approval in April if she didn’t need it? Because she knew she did need it. She’s pretending she doesn’t need it now. She’s counting on poll numbers and at least a few rogue judges who are willing to ignore the law and find in her favor anyway.

That’s what it would take, as the law is clearly and unmistakably not on her side. But you never know what judges are going to do, even though you can often determine what they should do.

At least we can say today that Michigan Republicans didn’t wimp out as badly as it looked like they were going to . . . nor as badly as they usually do.