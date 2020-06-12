Turns out the police-free republic of CHAZ has a police chief, and it's rapper Raz Simone

So how goes the world’s most high-profile experiment at operating a civilization with no police? Remember, the Animal Farm didn’t take long to see new authority form and fill the vacuum of the old one.

CHAZ, which stands for Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, is the product of Seattle police retreating from a three-block area in the city. The people who have taken over have declared CHAZ to not only be police-free, but also to be a sovereign nation in secession from the United States.

They don’t need police! They’ll show us how this works, and soon we’ll all learn from them and #DefundThePolice, whatever that means today or at this particular moment.

So what happens when someone stirs up trouble within CHAZ? How will it be dealt with? Clearly not through the traditional law enforcement model, because that’s antithetical to what CHAZ is all about. It will be dealt with . . . er, some other way. Except that what we see here looks curiously familiar:

Policing in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone by @RazSimone. There appear to be no body cameras, reports, or oversight and accountability. This was an attempt at de-escalation for spraying paint onto a building which resulted in an alleged assault. #chaz #FreeCapitolHill pic.twitter.com/dI1J6QNcpn — TheWholeStory (@TheWholeStory6) June 10, 2020

“We are the police in this community now. We are the leaders in this community now.”

Raz Simone himself tweets that this is not the end of the story, and it actually ended beautifully:

This actually went beautifully and we all hugged it out and spoke with his dad. His dad now wants me to mentor him. It was great black dialogue and men apologizing to each other, abandoning pride. We all hugged each other, cried it out and it was beautiful. — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 10, 2020

So let’s recap. A man is vandalizing someone else’s property. The “police in this community” show up and tell him he has to stop because someone lives there and someone works there. He doesn’t want to stop. The situation gets physical. Then it calms down, people apologize and the vandal’s dad asks the police to mentor his son.

Great. Guess what: This is how it often goes with traditional police. Those few seconds of the physical confrontation are quickly followed by a resolution. Raz Simone is learning quickly. He just might make an excellent cop.

But what they’re already finding out in CHAZ – what that graffiti artist found out very quickly – is that there’s no such thing as a community without police. Even if you get rid of the formal police department, someone will step in to fill the void. Those who are old enough to remember Curtis Sliwa’s Guardian Angels patrolling New York City will surely recognize the similarities. These red-bereted vigilantes didn’t carry guns, and they weren’t technically empowered to make arrests. But they patrolled the streets of the city because the NYPD was too overwhelmed by all the crime, and the citizens weren’t as safe as they deserved to be.

Nature abhors a vacuum. Get rid of police and give criminals free run of the streets, someone will decide to be the police. It’s inevitable. I’m glad this situation ended peacefully and the momentary physical struggle didn’t escalate into anything more serious. I’m glad Raz Simone is willing to mentor the young man. I hope that works out.

The next time, I hope it’s not a more serious crime than vandalism. I hope it’s not assault. Or rape. Or murder. And I hope the efforts of the unofficial CHAZ police to intervene don’t leave innocent people dead, because some criminals carry guns and are willing to use them.

Meanwhile, Seattle’s mayor and Washington’s governor insist this is all just a happy little exercise in peace and understanding, and they’re completely unaware that a section of their city has declared itself autonomous from all law.

And you thought 2020 was a dumpster fire three weeks ago. Strap in.