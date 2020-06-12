SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Turns out the police-free republic of CHAZ has a police chief, and it's rapper Raz Simone

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 12, 2020 at 8:53am
Print

So how goes the world’s most high-profile experiment at operating a civilization with no police? Remember, the Animal Farm didn’t take long to see new authority form and fill the vacuum of the old one.

CHAZ, which stands for Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, is the product of Seattle police retreating from a three-block area in the city. The people who have taken over have declared CHAZ to not only be police-free, but also to be a sovereign nation in secession from the United States.

They don’t need police! They’ll show us how this works, and soon we’ll all learn from them and #DefundThePolice, whatever that means today or at this particular moment.

So what happens when someone stirs up trouble within CHAZ? How will it be dealt with? Clearly not through the traditional law enforcement model, because that’s antithetical to what CHAZ is all about. It will be dealt with . . . er, some other way. Except that what we see here looks curiously familiar:

TRENDING: The numbers don't back up the media's 'second wave' hysteria

“We are the police in this community now. We are the leaders in this community now.”

Raz Simone himself tweets that this is not the end of the story, and it actually ended beautifully:

Should Raz Simone be Seattle's new police chief?

So let’s recap. A man is vandalizing someone else’s property. The “police in this community” show up and tell him he has to stop because someone lives there and someone works there. He doesn’t want to stop. The situation gets physical. Then it calms down, people apologize and the vandal’s dad asks the police to mentor his son.

Great. Guess what: This is how it often goes with traditional police. Those few seconds of the physical confrontation are quickly followed by a resolution. Raz Simone is learning quickly. He just might make an excellent cop.

But what they’re already finding out in CHAZ – what that graffiti artist found out very quickly – is that there’s no such thing as a community without police. Even if you get rid of the formal police department, someone will step in to fill the void. Those who are old enough to remember Curtis Sliwa’s Guardian Angels patrolling New York City will surely recognize the similarities. These red-bereted vigilantes didn’t carry guns, and they weren’t technically empowered to make arrests. But they patrolled the streets of the city because the NYPD was too overwhelmed by all the crime, and the citizens weren’t as safe as they deserved to be.

Nature abhors a vacuum. Get rid of police and give criminals free run of the streets, someone will decide to be the police. It’s inevitable. I’m glad this situation ended peacefully and the momentary physical struggle didn’t escalate into anything more serious. I’m glad Raz Simone is willing to mentor the young man. I hope that works out.

RELATED: Seattle's police chief to residents: If anyone calls you a racist name, call 911

The next time, I hope it’s not a more serious crime than vandalism. I hope it’s not assault. Or rape. Or murder. And I hope the efforts of the unofficial CHAZ police to intervene don’t leave innocent people dead, because some criminals carry guns and are willing to use them.

Meanwhile, Seattle’s mayor and Washington’s governor insist this is all just a happy little exercise in peace and understanding, and they’re completely unaware that a section of their city has declared itself autonomous from all law.

And you thought 2020 was a dumpster fire three weeks ago. Strap in.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Palm Beach County judge keeping Jeffrey Epstein transcripts hidden has ties to those threatened by their release
Turns out the police-free republic of CHAZ has a police chief, and it's rapper Raz Simone
Herschel Walker on Instagram: What made us the greatest country on Earth is being civilized . . . not this
The numbers don't back up the media's 'second wave' hysteria
Now they've gone too far: A&E cancels LivePD
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×