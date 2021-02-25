Twitter Bans Steven Crowder Just For Talking About Possible Voter Fraud

Here’s what this seems to have come to: As far as Big Tech (at least Twitter) is concerned, any reference whatsoever to voter fraud is a claim that the election was stolen from Trump. You can simply be talking about election irregularities in Walla Walla, Washington – maybe some issues with voter records matching up to ballots – and Twitter reads it as:

Trump really won by a landslide! Stop the steal!

How else does Steven Crowder end up getting banned for this?

DOZENS of voter names, addresses, and pictures proving they don’t exist. Period. Today I’m tired of this shit. Mass voter fraud is real and I can prove it. 10AM ET. #LwC — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 23, 2021

Does anyone seriously doubt there are fraudulent voter registrations in America? Crowder doesn’t claim there were enough to flip the election result. He’s just saying they exist.

Of all the crazy things people can say on Twitter, that’s beyond the pale?

Crowder wasn’t in Twitter jail long, and when he came back it was with guns blazing:

If we’re wrong, Twitter and @Jack have to PROVE IT to us! pic.twitter.com/HUcF592SMn — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 24, 2021

Why Twitter thinks it’s in its best interests to treat half the political spectrum this way is beyond me. Then again, if you’ve ever witnessed Jack Dorsey expressing himself, you might know better than to expect clear thinking.

The left does not want any discussion of voter fraud, and Donald Trump may have inadvertently helped them with his own stolen-election claims. (Hard to imagine, right?) There were real issues this year with state election officials changing the rules at the last minute – and contrary to the statutes passed by their legislatures – and judges ordering changes to deadlines that had no basis in law.

These are real issues and they need to be addressed seriously. But the left doesn’t want to address them at all, and thanks to Trump, every time someone talks about problems with elections they can simply be tarred as apologists for Trump’s unhinged stolen-election claims.

That’s how the political establishment is going to avoid dealing with this issue. Merely bringing it up is tantamount to helping Trump incite an insurrection. It will get banned from Twitter with a claim that your tweet represents a “threat to violence” or something ridiculous at all.

Because Trump talked about voter fraud irresponsibly, now no one is allowed to talk about it responsibly.

Kudos to Crowder for not taking this lying down. We need more people to do the same.