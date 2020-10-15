Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: It's 'Unacceptable' That We Blocked That Hunter Biden Story With No Explanation

Jack Dorsey reminds me a little of A.J. Hinch, the former Astros manager who objected to the cheating thing – even tore a TV monitor off the wall to signal his disapproval – but did nothing to stop it.

With all the intellectual might he could muster, Jack let us know in a tweet last night that it’s “unacceptable” his platform went to such lengths to prevent anyone from seeing the New York Post bombshell on Hunter Biden:

Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable. https://t.co/v55vDVVlgt — jack (@jack) October 14, 2020

So then you’re unblocking it?

Well, he didn’t say that. It’s not clear from Dorsey’s tweet if he’s objecting to the blocking at all, or if his problem with it is merely that the “communication . . . was not great,” or that the actions came “with zero context.”

Hey. Facebook communicated. Even used Twitter to do it. That didn’t solve anything because what Facebook said about it was garbage.

It doesn’t appear that Dorsey took this seriously enough to fix the problem. As of 6:52 a.m. Eastern time this morning, it ain’t fixed:

So let’s recap: The New York Post has apparent proof that both Bidens lied for two years about Hunter selling access to Joe, and Joe manipulating U.S. foreign policy to benefit Hunter’s benefactors in Ukraine.

But Facebook and Twitter are preventing people from posting links to the story, even though the CEO of Twitter acknowledges no legitimate reason has been offered for their doing so.

Also: The Biden campaign is now claiming it doesn’t need to comment on this story because the story has been “discredited”. Oh? By whom?

By Facebook and Twitter, who have deemed it unworthy of being shared.

See how this works? No matter what we find out about the Democratic nominee for president, it will be deemed discredited by definition because the people who control the Internet will declare it so, and Biden will then declare their declaration definitive.

Just so you know: Donald Trump was impeached for something Joe Biden did.

And just so you know: Facebook and Twitter are going to great lengths to make sure you don’t know about it.

But we just told you.