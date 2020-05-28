Twitter's biased 'head of site integrity' hates Trump, his supporters and 'flyover' states that voted for him

If you’ve been paying attention this week, you know that social media is once again under the microscope. Despite claiming to be free speech platforms as opposed to publishers with an editorial bent, outfits like Twitter and Facebook regularly suppress conservative news and opinion. As it did last year, this has drawn the attention and ire of the president.

Back in July 2019, Herman Cain was invited to share our site’s experience with censorship at the White House Social Media Summit. You can see him discuss that event at the bottom of the page. Suffice it to say, we have a long history with this issue, and we’ve seen it play out first hand.

These days, the problem continues. Twitter has appointed a guy named Yoel Roth as the “head of site integrity.” Part of his job is to – allegedly in an unbiased fashion – fact check the president’s tweets. The goal is, supposedly, to ensure the quality of information on the site.

As Roth put it:

“In serving the public conversation, our goal is to make it easy to find credible information on Twitter and to limit the spread of potentially harmful and misleading content.”

TRENDING: State Department says Hong Kong is no longer autonomous, and China's going to pay a price

So, curious to see what kind of guy Roth is, people began digging into his old tweets. Suffice it to say, he despises the president, can’t stand the president’s supporters and arrogantly dismisses any “flyover” states that voted for him:

Yep. That’s the guy Twitter has chosen to serve as the arbiter of fact. If there was ever a more blatant example of corporate bias in social media, I’ve yet to see it.

If anyone doubts that the situation is any different at Facebook, or in major American newsrooms, it’s time to let go of your delusions. This is what conservatives, and even Trump-supporting Democrats, are up against.

As always, it’s not really Trump they hate. It’s you.

As a reminder, here’s a picture of the parts of the country Roth dislikes:

RELATED: Media retractions on the Covington story pile up, but there are still some who won't give up the ghost