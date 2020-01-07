Two Marine veterans write: Boot Edge Edge's military record isn't as impressive as he claims

He compares himself to John Kerry, and that alone should tell you a lot. As it turns out, the comparison is more fitting than anyone may have realized.

Buttigieg’s strength as a candidate has three basic elements:

He’s gay. He’s part of the so-called “Christian left,” which Democrats hope can help them win back faith voters. He’s a Navy veteran.

Being gay doesn’t make you any better qualified for the presidency than being straight, of course, although it does win you affection from certain liberal voters. Being a liberal Christian appeals to other liberals and the news media, since it usually involves challenging biblical teachings about personal (and particularly sexual) morality. That doesn’t make you better qualified for the presidency either.

But having been a combat veteran is usually seen as a real plus. It doesn’t necessarily teach you the ins and outs of policy or leading the executive branch, but it gives you real-life exposure to the impact of decisions by the commander in chief. It’s hard to see how that couldn’t at least be some sort of positive.

Unless, of course, you emulate John Kerry by greatly exaggerating your military record. To this day, Kerry insists he was “smeared” by Swift Boat Veterans for Truth, who came out during the 2004 campaign to insist Kerry was no hero, and that his account of his Vietnam record was seriously inflated.

I wasn’t there, but given everything I’ve seen of Kerry and the way he’s operated for decades, I’ll go with Swift Boat Veterans for Truth without batting an eyelash.

Now come Greg Kelly and Katie Horgan, two Marine veterans, who have examined Buttigieg’s military record closely. What they’ve found is that his military background is nowhere near as impressive as he makes it out to be. To start with, he didn’t become a Naval officer the hard way. He used the shortcut of direct commission through the Reserves, which meant he didn’t have to go through really difficult challenges like obstacles courses or weapons training.

His path to officership was basically a lot of paperwork.

And once he got into the Navy, he spent eight hours a day pushing papers in Illinois, although he let the Navy know he’d like to go to Afghanistan – and get it over as quickly as possible:

Mr. Buttigieg spent some five months in Afghanistan, where he writes that he remained less busy than he’d been at City Hall, with “more time for reflection and reading than I was used to back home.” He writes that he would take “a laptop and a cigar up to the roof at midnight to pick up a Wi-Fi signal and patch via Skype into a staff meeting at home.” The closest he came to combat was ferrying other staffers around in an SUV: In his campaign kickoff speech last April he referred to “119 trips I took outside the wire, driving or guarding a vehicle.” That’s a strange thing to count. Combat sorties in an F-18 are carefully logged. Driving a car isn’t.

By the way, much of the information Kelly and Horgan unearthed actually came from Buttigieg’s own book about his experiences in the military. As self-indulgent as the man himself, the book doesn’t exactly paint his time in uniform as stressful:

“Working eight-hour days (was) a relaxing contrast from my day job, and spending time with sailors from all walks of civilian life, was a healthy antidote to the all absorbing work I had in South Bend.”

I guess Buttigieg wants us to know that being mayor of South Bend is really hard – so hard that even serving in a war zone is more relaxing.

But as politicians who military records often do, they lord it over their rivals and critics. Remember Buttigieg telling Beto O’Rourke he didn’t need lessons on courage from him? Because, hey, he’d served in Afghanistan! It’s almost enough to make you suspect he only went into the military to buttress his political ambitions.

Now look, I’ve never served in the military in any capacity, so whatever Buttigieg may have done in the Navy, it’s more than I’ve done. I’m not in any position to cast aspersions his service.

But if he’s going to use his military service as a rationale for his presidential ambitions – and not only that, but use it as an excuse to was indignant whenever someone challenges him – then he should be honest about what he did and not make it out to be more than it was.

I have argued recently that electing military heroes to political office might not be the best idea. Why? Because all holder of elective office need to be willing to take criticism. When someone is established as beyond criticism because he’s a war hero or whatever, it gives him or her license to govern in an unaccountable manner. We absolutely saw this dynamic with John McCain, who would whip this one out with anyone who irritated him. The media amplified McCain’s indignation, and his critics usually found themselves with no choice but to back down – lest they be accused of disrespecting a war hero.

If someone was legitimately a war hero, that’s obviously to their credit, but that doesn’t make them any less subject to criticism than any other politician once they’re elected. Or it shouldn’t.

And if someone runs for office based on a military record that it turns out he’s exaggerating, we need to know that before we consider giving him our votes. Buttigieg’s record as mayor of South Bend is not very impressive. If it turns out his military record is also underwhelming, but do we have left as rationales for electing him?

That he has a husband?

That he claims “faith” but doesn’t have much interest in Jesus?

I think I’ll pass.