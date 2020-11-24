Tyler Perry Donates Food, Gift Cards to 5,000 Families in Need

Just because many Thanksgiving celebrations this year will involve fewer large gatherings doesn’t mean they will involve less food.

Many people whose hearts are as generous as their Thanksgiving feasts are taking their blessing mobile, and handing out meals, plates of food or gift cards to help the less fortunate celebrate in style.

The more the funding, the greater the reach, and high-profile givers have been making it rain Thanksgiving miracles on needy families.

Tyler Perry has joined those ranks this week with his initiative in Atlanta to give away food and gift cards to those who could really use them this year.

“We are excited to announce the #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, November 22nd from 8:00am to 12:00pm,” Tyler Perry Studios tweeted on Nov. 19.

“During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there!”

We are excited to announce the #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, November 22nd from 8:00am to 12:00pm. During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there! pic.twitter.com/kQH2DvwNYp — Tyler Perry Studios (@TPstudios) November 19, 2020



People started lining up at 3 p.m. the day before for the giveaway, which wasn’t starting until 8 a.m.

“The first car in line got here at 3pm … YESTERDAY,” Emilie Ikeda of WAGA-TV tweeted on Nov. 22. “#TPSGiving starts at 8am. Already, lines extend miles long, causing back-ups on Langford Pkwy and I-20.”

“@TPstudios will be giving away non-perishables and gift cards to 5K families. People tell me, the need is greater than ever.”

The first car in line got here at 3pm…YESTERDAY. #TPSGiving starts at 8am. Already, lines extend miles long, causing back-ups on Langford Pkwy and I-20.@TPstudios will be giving away non-perishables and gift cards to 5K families. People tell me, the need is greater than ever pic.twitter.com/ntoBGfaZTk — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaFOX5) November 22, 2020

Participants were asked to remain in their cars, masked, while masked and suited volunteers brought them the items. The giveaway was scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., but the items had all been handed out by 10 a.m.

Perry has spearheaded many generous giveaways in the past. In April, he paid for the groceries of high-risk and elderly shoppers at 29 Winn-Dixie stores and 44 Kroger stores.

In 2019, he helped out four children left on their own after their mother was killed, offering to pay for the mother’s funeral, footing the bill for one of the kids’ college tuition and covering their rent costs for six months.

In 2018, he paid off over $400,000 worth of Christmas Walmart layaways, bringing Christmas joy to children and parents alike.

He’s certainly a shining example of just how much you can help those in need with the gifts you’ve been given. And this year isn’t even up yet — who knows what else he has in store?

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.