Tyson Foods chairman: The food supply chain is breaking

Politicians must not understand how to determine what an “essential” business is. Because I think we’d all agree right off the top that food is essential, which is why they haven’t closed grocery stores.

But the food supply chain has many facets to it, and if even one link in the chain isn’t operating at full capacity, it’s only a matter of time before the whole thing breaks down. You’ve probably already noticed there are items normally in abundance at your local grocery store that are now becoming hard to find. For the most part that hasn’t included fresh meat. Yet.

That is going to change quickly, though, if the lockdown isn’t lifted soon. The chairman of Tyson Foods on Sunday took out full-page ads in the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Arkansas Gazette-Democrat to put in his own words just how dire the situation has become. It’s hard to imagine this, but the ability of the food processing industry to supply grocers has been pushed to the edge – not because they’re not capable of doing it, but because the lockdown has forced them to close so many facilities:

Tyson isn’t the only company to shutter plants in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork processor, has temporarily closed plants across the country as some of its workers have become sickened. The company’s CEO also warned of supply chain issues when it closed its Sioux Falls, South Dakota plant after more than 400 employees tested positive for coronavirus. Smithfield says the Sioux Falls plant is one of the largest pork processing facilities in the U.S.

“The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply,” Kenneth Sullivan, Smithfield’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running. These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation’s livestock farmers. These farmers have nowhere to send their animals.”

TRENDING: Tyson Foods chairman: The food supply chain is breaking

Get ready for some things you’re not going to like if it comes to this. One is the prospect of fresh meat becoming as hard to find as toilet paper has been for the past month or so. Another is the price of said fresh meat going through the roof.

And while people will scream about that, it will be a simple matter of supply and demand. If supplies are extremely limited, and prices are not raised, you’ll have riots and fistfights in every store among people trying to get to it first. The only way to keep a commodity in stock when it becomes scarce is to raise the price.

Of course, politicians never understand this, which is why there is also the danger that they will impose price controls. That will make supplies ever more scarce, because not only will people quickly snatch up what little there is, but it will become impossible for the producers to earn any profit from their work. They’ll have to lay people off, limit shifts and limit factory capacity. Price controls have that effect every time they’re imposed by politicians, because manufacturers can’t run on money they can’t earn.

Meanwhile, we’re looking at large numbers of farm animals being slaughtered without being processed as food, because farmers can’t sell them for meat and they can’t afford to keep feeding them with no prospect of a return on their investment.

Is it time to end the lockdown? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

All of this could end tomorrow if politicians would replace the lockdowns with a widespread re-opening that would include common-sense safeguards to limit the risk of people getting COVID-19 at work. What we’re doing now is trying to make sure no one gets it, even though the death rate is anywhere from 3 or 4 percent to well below 1 percent, depending what you believe about the recent antibody studies.

This pandemic is clearly serious, but do the numbers we’ve seen so far justify endangering the nation’s entire food supply? Because that’s what we’ve done with these lockdowns. If decision-makers aren’t prepared to heed Tyson’s warning, they’re going to set in motion a societal breakdown the likes of which we’ve never seen in this country.

You might want to brush up on Revelation 6 before you consider your next steps.