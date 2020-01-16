SECTIONS
With U.S.-China trade deal done (at least the first part), Dow soars to record 29,000

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 16, 2020 at 3:00am
I have not been a fan of the Trump approach to trade, and I’m still not. The economy has been solid the past two years, but I’m convinced Trump’s trade wars – particularly with China – were a factor that kept it from being spectacular. Too many companies who do business overseas held back from making capital investments because they weren’t sure what to expect in terms of tariffs or other restrictions.

The silver lining to a bad policy is that market love it when the bad policy is replaced with a better one. The signing of Phase 1 of our new trade deal with China had that effect, and the markets loved it, with the Dow ending above 29,000 for the first time:

The trade agreement clears the way for investors to focus on upcoming quarterly earnings reports, including the outlooks companies provide in light of the deal.

“There’s no question from a psychological viewpoint it’s a big relief for the market,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. “There are still CEOs that are dubious, but this might help capital investments, and that was the biggest missing link to the economy over the last few years.”

The Dow closed Wednesday at 29,030.22 – its highest-ever close for a day. I think it’s important when we talk about the stock market to recognize what the Dow Industrial Averages are, and what they aren’t. That 29,030.22 represents that market’s valuation of stocks at this given point in time. It doesn’t mean a thing if you’re not buying or selling on that particular day, but what it shows is that the market highly values shares of the companies that are trading, and that’s always indicative of greater confidence in market conditions.

TRENDING: Another Boring Democratic Debate

There’s no doubt Phase 1 of the China trade deal is what made that happen on Wednesday.

What we really need to see, however, is growing capital investment by businesses. That took off in 2018 after the tax cuts took effect, but it’s leveled out this year for a variety of reasons. One is that much of the 2018 investment represented pent-up demand, and it’s never going to stay at the same level you see the first year it becomes possible as a result of freed-up capital no longer being confiscated by Washington.

But the trade wars were also a factor. They represented uncertainty, and CEOs don’t like that. When there’s a major factor that could impact the market and they’re not sure how it’s going to go, they pull back and wait to see how the situation will resolve itself. Much of the business sector has been doing that for the past year while Trump tussled with China on trade.

The partial resolution of the trade standoff with Beijing should have the effect of loosening more capital investment, and that could give us much more solid growth throughout 2020 – which is good for Trump’s re-election chances, but more importantly, it’s good for the country.

Do you think the trade deal will help the economy in 2020?

If the Dow’s rise is indicative of such a development, we could all have a very prosperous 2020. I would say no one could have a problem with that, but I’m sure the media and the 2020 Democrats would prove me wrong.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
