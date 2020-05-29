U.S. cutting all ties with the WHO

Multinational organizations who claim a role in what’s supposedly “good” almost never have to answer for when they do wrong. The thought among traditional politicians is always that it’s better to try to “work from within” to reform such organizations, so as not to jeopardize the good they supposedly do.

But when you’re supposed to be promoting global health, and instead you aid a coverup by the communist regime that’s responsible for jeopardizing said global health, are you really doing any good?

In the case of the World Health Organization, the United States has decided the answer is decidely not:

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the United States will cut ties with the World Health Organization.

“China has total control over the World Health Organization despite only paying $40 million per year compared to what the United States has been paying, which is approximately $450 million a year,” Trump said during a press conference from the White House Rose Garden.

“The world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency. Why is it that China shut off infected people from Wuhan to all other parts of China?” he added. “It didn’t go to Beijing, it went nowhere else, but they allowed them to freely travel throughout the world, including Europe and the United States.”

This is really the most damning fact about the WHO’s performance in this whole thing. We were all hearing in January about the outbreak in Wuhan, and that would have been the logical time to quarantine people in that city so as to avoid a global outbreak. If the WHO has any recognized mission, it’s to take steps to avoid global pandemics.

Yet China didn’t want any such isolation, even as it took steps to make sure no one would be traveling to Beijing with the virus. In other words, China knew what was happening and took steps to protect itself, but had no interest in alerting or protecting the rest of the world.

The WHO went right along with all this, and later ran interference for China when people started noticing what had happened.

What could have motivated this apart from a self-preservation instinct that recognizes China will keep you funded if you do China’s bidding? That’s exactly the opposite of the WHO’s mission, but it’s right in line with current fads in global politics. Suck up to the communist Chinese and get access to their markets and their money, while relishing a fight with Donald Trump because he’s the bad orange man everyone hates.

Maybe the WHO is fine having ties with the United States severed. Maybe the WHO is unconcerned about funding because China will pay to have such a reliable lackey in its back pocket.

But no one should be under the illusion that the world’s health concerns are being addressed by the World Health Organization. It has become nothing more than a propaganda and advocacy organization, and the United States does not need to be giving its money to an organization like that.