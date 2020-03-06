U.S. economy where almost everyone is already working somehow added 273,000 jobs in February

These numbers are absolutely astonishing, and there’s only one way to explain them:

Demand for U.S. goods is so high, and businesses are under so much pressure to produce, the one thing they’re lacking is the capacity to meet the demand. You solve that problem in one of two ways: Hire more people or invest in more automation. It’s always easier to do the former, and in February, U.S. companies continued to do so at a blistering pace:

Employers added 273,000 jobs in February and the jobless rate was 3.5%, signs of labor-market strength before the coronavirus spread widely in the U.S.

Wages increased 3.0% from a year earlier in February, in line with recent months. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast February job growth of 175,000, an unemployment rate of 3.5% and year-over-year wage growth of 3.0%.

As happens so often, the numbers “beat expectations,” as if expectations are some sort of official measurement.

The rise in wages is also telling, and also backs the idea that companies simply have to invest whatever it takes in boosting their production capacity because people are beating down their doors wanting to buy their goods.

We’ve reported on multiple occasions that’s largely consumer spending that’s driving economic growth in recent months, more so than business investment. But here’s the thing about that: When consumers are spending, there has to be stuff for them to buy, and manufacturers have to have the capacity to make the stuff. Eventually consumer spending will drive business investment or else the demand will go unmet.

And you can still relate all this back to the 2017 tax cut for several reasons. First, every household got a marginal rate cut and a doubling of their personal deduction, so that’s additional cash to spend right there. Second, the cut in the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent gives companies that capital they need to hire the additional people to meet the demand from the spend-happy consumers.

It’s a lovely cycle. It’s exactly what happens when you leave more capital in the private sector, which will always allocate capital more efficiently than government.

Now of course, there’s a large spectre hanging over all this now, and that’s the coronovirus. Most of these job numbers were reported before the health panic started spreading, and it’s more than reasonable to think we won’t see numbers like this again in March. There’s a real possibility that what would have otherwise been a first quarter of blistering GDP growth will be stunted by people’s reaction to the virus throughout March.

But if that does happen, the good news from February tells us we’ll hit that bump in the road coming from a place of strength, and we should have the wherewithal to weather it. I have no way of knowing, but my sense of it is that this will pass like most of these panics and it won’t have a major impact on the economy in the long term, or even throughout the balance of 2020.

Regardless, we can see from today’s job creation news that the economy remains on a very solid footing, and that’s good news for people who want to get jobs or keep the ones they have. One guy in particular.