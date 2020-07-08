SECTIONS
U.S. formally cuts ties with the WHO

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published July 8, 2020 at 4:00am
The emphasis in the coverage here is that we’re cutting ties with the WHO “in the middle of a global pandemic,” which implies that being associated with the WHO helps us in dealing with the pandemic.

But there is no reason to believe that’s the case, which is exactly why we’re out.

Just because the United Nations sets up a multinational bureaucracy that says it promotes health does not mean a single person gets healthier because of the existence of said multinational bureaucracy. I’m not sure why this is hard for anyone to understand, given the history of the UN’s efforts to do just about anything.

But here we are:

The White House has officially withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), a senior administration official confirmed Tuesday, breaking ties with a global public health body in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. withdrawal is effective as of Monday and has been submitted to the United Nations secretary-general, the official said. 

Sen. Bob Menendez (N.J.), the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, tweeted that the administration informed Congress of the withdrawal.

“To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn’t do it justice. This won’t protect American lives or interests — it leaves Americans sick & America alone,” the senator tweeted.

It does nothing of the sort. America maintains many avenues for coordinating with health providers in other countries. We do not need the WHO for that.

And by withholding funds from the WHO, we can redirect them to organizations like the Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse who do not have a recent track record of covering for China’s lies on the virus, or of giving constant changing directives on everything from the use of masks to the nature of the contagion.

The United States is already funding research into vaccines, and is providing updated guidance to health care providers in how to care for those suffering from the virus. Our decisions have been different from other countries, but that’s mostly because other countries have prioritized lockdowns while we’ve tried to strike a balance between minimizing health risks and maintaining our economic vitality.

The WHO has nothing to contribute to that debate. Not a thing.

We’re out because there’s no value to being in. The fact that we’re in the middle of a pandemic is all the more reason we can’t afford to waste our time and money on people who occupy positions with the word “health” in their titles, but don’t actually do anything to make people healthier.

By the way, this same thing is true about the United Nations as a whole. The sooner we exit that tyrant-appeasing, anti-Semitic body of poseurs, the better.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
