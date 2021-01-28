U.S. GDP Grew 4.0 Percent in 4Q 2020, Despite New Democrat-Ordered Lockdowns

It wasn’t enough to keep 2020 from ending up on the negative side of the ledger overall, meaning total GDP in 2020 was actually less than it was in 2019. Of course, in 2019 we didn’t have a global pandemic providing politicians with an excuse to shutter businesses and lock people in their homes.

And truth be told, the fourth quarter was on track for growth of more like 8 percent before Democrat governors like Andrew Cuomo, Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer decided to order all-new lockdowns in December. That cut quarterly growth about in half compared to what it should have been:

U.S. gross domestic product—the value of all goods and services produced across the economy—rose at a 4.0% seasonally and inflation adjusted annual rate in the final quarter of last year, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, joining a record gain in the third quarter to further reduce losses from earlier in the pandemic.

That left 2020 with a 3.5% annual contraction, measured year over year, and was the first decline since the financial crisis and the largest since 1946. Measured from the fourth quarter to the same quarter a year ago, the economy shrank 2.5%.

It’s interesting to look at the events that coincided with historically large contractions. The one in 1946 coincided with the end of World War II, which meant the end of the government’s mass purchasing of munitions and other high-dollar items for the war effort. Lots of people were discharged from the service and went back into the general population to compete for fewer jobs than had been available during the war.

It was a matter of the private sector having to absorb the impact of an event it did nothing to create.

The same thing happened in 2020, as the politician-ordered lockdowns forced businesses that were perfectly capable of operating at full capacity to scale back, even though their customers would have been happy to buy the goods they could and should have been producing.

Get ready now for the media to sing the praises of the “Biden recovery,” even though everyone knows the inevitable recovery of 2021 will have nothing to do with the policies of President Biden. It will have to do with the end of the COVID restrictions, which will be the result of the vaccine that was developed with the support and encouragement of the Trump Administration while Democrats and the press were insisting we would have no vaccine for as long as two years.

It’s actually amazing that, considering everything that happened in 2020, the economy only shrank by 3.5 percent. And if Democrat governors hadn’t ordered new lockdowns in December, it might have even ended up on the positive side of the ledger.

It’s a good thing we’re moving toward the end of this pandemic. The economy needs to sober up from what it’s just been through before Biden pummels it anew with his tax increases and regulatory assaults.