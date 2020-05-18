U.S. Health Secretary: Reopened states are seeing no spike in cases

It was about three weeks ago that just about everyone, even Donald Trump, was all over Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for his decision to not only reopen the state, but to do so aggressively.

Not only could restaurants reopen, but nail salons and massage parlors could reopen also. Quite apart from states that were still keeping everyone stuck at home, and were nowhere near opening businesses where people might gather in close proximity, Georgia was betting on the idea that people could commingle without causing a brand new spike in COVID-19 cases.

It seemed like a reckless move. Perhaps unsurprisingly, CNN predicted mass carnage. So did the Washington Post. I’ll admit I had my doubts about it too.

But so far, it looks like Kemp was right, and he wasn’t alone:

Authorities are not seeing spikes in coronavirus cases in places that are reopening but are seeking increases in some areas that remain closed, U.S. health secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday.

“We are seeing that in places that are opening; we’re not seeing this spike in cases,” Azar said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program. “We still see spikes in some areas that are in fact close to very localized situations.”

For several weeks we’ve been hearing that the expected spike in cases hadn’t materialized, but it was hard to draw conclusions from it at first because we know that people can take 14 days to become symptomatic after exposure. Now that we’re passing the three-week mark, though, it’s hard to ignore numbers like this:

In particular, Georgia and Florida, which were projected to see a sharp rise in new cases, have not experienced major new outbreaks in the past week. The average number of new daily cases in Florida declined by 14 percent over the past week, and Georgia’s average new daily cases dropped by 12 percent during the same time period, according to an analysis byÂ Axios.

The data on new cases is imperfect because of variations between states in the amount and frequency of coronavirus testing. As of Wednesday, Florida has confirmed almost 42,000 coronavirus cases, while Georgia has confirmed 35,000 cases.

In retrospect, maybe we shouldn’t be as surprised by this as people seem to be. No matter how thoroughly you open everything back up, we’re not going back to the world of two months ago, and I mean that in this respect: People are going to wear masks. People are not going to gratuitously touch each other. People are going to make an effort to keep their distance that they didn’t make before. People are going to wash their hands in a way they never did before. (If you’ve ever been in a men’s room . . . yeah, I think you know where this is going. But it’s not like that now.) Surfaces are going to be disinfected like they never were before.

I am convinced we could bring back everything we used to do before – even sporting events and concerts with people in the stands – and we would not have a major new spike as long as people practice the precautions mentioned above. And they will practice those precautions, because they’ve seen what’s happened.

After two months of being out of work, seeing the economy decimated and their lives taken from them, people are going to be grateful to get those things back. They’re not going to start grabbing each other and sneezing on each other, because they understand the risk in a way they didn’t used to.

I think that’s why you’re not seeing a spike in Georgia and Florida. I think it’s why you won’t see one anywhere that reopens.

In a rare display of useful journalism, the New York Times offered a comprehensive look over the weekend at which states are at various stages of reopening and which ones are still shut down. It’s really detailed and worth your time exploring, and it’s not every day I’ll say that about something in the New York Times.

If your state isn’t one of those reopening, you should be asking why, especially in light of what’s not happening in Georgia and Florida.

You know where I live, of course, so you know who I’ll be asking.