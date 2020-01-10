U.S. to Iraq: Um no, we're not withdrawing our troops

On first glance it might strike you as pretty arrogant. How can we maintain a troop presence in a country that’s expressly told us to get out?

But it’s not that simple, which is why this makes more sense that you might think:

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi made his request in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late on Thursday in line with a vote by Iraq’s parliament last week, his office said in a statement.

Abdul Mahdi asked Pompeo to “send delegates to put in place the tools to carry out the parliament’s decision,” it said, adding without elaborating that the forces used in the killing had entered Iraq or used its airspace without permission. The U.S. State Department said any U.S. delegation would not discuss the withdrawal of U.S. troops as their presence in Iraq was “appropriate.”

I do not expect Iraq to push very hard on this, and here’s why:

The United States has a formal Status of Forces agreement in place with Iraq. That’s what gives us the legal authority to maintain a troop presence there. The resolution passed last week by the Iraqi parliament did not aborgate that agreement. It wasn’t even a binding action.

Quite the contrary, it was a vote taken almost exclusively by Iran-friendly Shiite lawmakers, while Sunnis and Kurds boycotted the vote entirely. There is no legal force behind it.

Adel Abdul Mahdi is heavily influenced by Iran and he promptly acted on the resolution by asking the U.S. to figure out a way to get its troops out. The U.S. politely declined to do so. And I doubt Abdul Mahdi will push the issue, for the simple reason that Iraq needs us there.

The last time the U.S. pulled its troops out of Iraq was in 2011, because Barack Obama wanted to fulfill a campaign pledge. He was unconcerned about ISIS, which he brushed off as “Al Qaeda’s JV team,” and home the troops came. It didn’t take long before much of Iraq was overrun by monsters cutting people’s heads off and setting others on fire in cages. Mosul became the caliphate.

And back came the U.S. troops.

Right now there is pressure among Iraqi Shiites to kick the U.S. out, and Abdul Mahdi has to make a show of being responsive to that. But he knows that, if we leave, Iraq will be vulnerable to a variety of outside forces who are ready to sow mayhem in a country that’s still trying to get its political and cultural institutions stablized.

If the Iraqi parliament really wants U.S. troops to leave, it can pass a resolution to dissolve the Status of Forces agreement. That would have legal force. What they did last weekend doesn’t.

And they won’t make any such move, because they don’t really want us to leave. They can now tell their tormenters in Tehran they tried, but if the U.S. ever actually pulled up stakes to leave, you can bet Iraqi officials would be screaming: “Wait! We can talk about this!”

The U.S. isn’t going anywhere. We will probably be in Iraq for a very long time. And we should be.