U.S. says Russians trying to steal vaccine research, but why would they need to?

I’m sure this is going to invite lectures from some circles about how control of the vaccine is all about power and I should “follow the money” or whatever.

But is the COVID vaccine really the sort of thing the country in which it originates from is going to hold as a tightly controlled secret? Is it really in our best interest to give it to our own people and make it harder for other countries to do the same?

Either the Russians think so, or the United States thinks the Russians think so:

The National Security Agency, as well as its counterparts in Britain and Canada, all said Thursday that they’re seeing persistent attempts by Russian hackers to break into organizations working on a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The Western intelligence agencies say they believe the hackers are part of the Russian group informally known as Cozy Bear. The intelligence agencies refer to it as APT29.

“APT29 has a long history of targeting governmental, diplomatic, think-tank, health care and energy organizations for intelligence gain so we encourage everyone to take this threat seriously,” said Anne Neuberger, the NSA’s cybersecurity director.

The Russians deny it, of course.

I can understand the actual private-sector researchers wanting to protect their work for patent purposes. Pharmaceutical companies would stand to lose a lot of potential revenue if they came up with a vaccine and then someone stole the formula before they could patent and mass-produce it. In that respect, it seems more likely that Russian hackers would come from the private sector.

At the governmental level, though, what would be the point of sending spies to hack this information? It’s not as if the manufacturers and distributors are going to try to keep it out of Russian hands once it’s on the market. When you’ve got a global pandemic, the best thing you can do with a vaccine is make it available to the entire world. You could eliminate every case in the U.S. today, but if a Russian got COVID and brought it here, the whole damn thing would start up again.

Of course we want the Russians to have the vaccine! That doesn’t entitle them to profit from someone else’s work, of course. Maybe Putin wants his own people to corner the market. If so, any attempt to steal U.S. research is really an admission on Putin’s part that Russian researchers are way behind their American counterparts.

That’s because free markets always produce better results than crony capitalist systems like the one Putin rules. Too bad the Russians missed their chance at a market-based economy when Boris Yeltsin died and bet on the wrong horse to replace him.