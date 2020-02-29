U.S., Taliban sign peace agreement to end Afghanistan war

Two very fair questions:

1. Is it even remotely possible for this to hold?

2. In 18 years of fighting there, did we accomplish anything?

I suppose we’ll know the answer to 1 soon enough, although Secretary of State Mike Pompeo already sounds skeptical. The answer to 2 is likely subjective, but at least this is a fact: At least in terms of official hostilities, the war appears to be coming to an end:

The United States signed a historic peace treaty with Taliban militants on Saturday, aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan that began after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

TRENDING: My Visit To The White House

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke cautiously in front of Taliban leaders in Doha, Qatar, calling the agreement a “true test” of their commitment to peace.

“We will closely watch the Taliban’s compliance with their commitments and calibrate the pace of our withdrawal to their actions. This is how we will ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a base for international terrorists,” he said.

The Taliban is supposed to cut all ties with Al Qaeda to fulfill its part of the agreement. Pompeo is clearly skeptical about whether that will happen.

And as part of the deal, the current Afghan government is supposed to release 5,000 Taliban fighters who are currently in Afghan prisons.

Do you believe the peace deal in Afghanistan will hold? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 40% (2 Votes) 60% (3 Votes)

The Afghanistan war is a confusing one to understand. We’re not fighting against Afghanistan. The country’s official government is on our side, and has been since we rolled to Kabul in October 2001 and deposed the Taliban, installing Hamid Karzai (at the time) as the country’s new president.

The problem has always been that the Taliban wouldn’t go away. It continued to launch attacks on U.S. troops as well as on the Afghan government, and was able to at least wreak havoc – if not outright control – in segments of the country.

Afghanistan is also not a monolithic country, so there is no wide consensus there about the Taliban being good or bad, or about the U.S. presence being good or bad.

About that, we’re maintaining a troop presence of several thousand. That is not the failure people are making it out to be, even though President Trump unwisely talked of bringing all troops home. We saw what happened in Iraq when we failed to maintain a status of forces agreement there in 2011. ISIS ran wild, and Barack Obama had to turn around and return the troops he had pulled out.

The fact of the matter is that the United States needs to maintain a troop presence in just about every country in the world, because we are the world’s police force and we always will be. To those who say we can’t be: Sorry. There is no other choice.

RELATED: New docs reveal government knew Afghan war was unwinnable nation-building fiasco, lied for years

So can this hold? Hopefully the existing troops that remain in the country can squash any Taliban uprisings before they become serious problems. I know the U.S. does not want to return to an active state of war in Afghanistan, and after 18 years it’s long past time to try something different.

So did we accomplish anything? The initial invasion was based on the clear evidence that the Taliban, which controlled Afghanistan’s government at the time, had given safe harbor to Al Qaeda and aided in the planning and execution of 9/11. The destruction of that regime was more than just in response to 9/11, but the new regime was not able to achieve peace and stability in the country without – or really even with – our assistance.

Donald Rumsfeld warned us at the time that the War on Terror would be a “long, hard slog.” I think if he had said, “We will still be fighting the war in Afghanistan in 2020,” the public would have said, “Hang on a second.”

Of course, that was never the plan. It was just that once we were in, we didn’t know how to win and we didn’t know how to get out.

Now we’re getting out. Kinda. Sorta. Not really. We’ll see.

The end of a war only holds until circumstances dictate the next one has to start. It would be nice if that didn’t happen again in Afghanistan any time soon. Maybe this gives us a chance to realize that.