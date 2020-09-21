UFC Star Trashes Biden in Victory Speech, Gets a Call from Trump While Live on Air

UFC star Colby Covington was landing punches long after the fight was over Saturday as he predicted a landslide win for President Donald Trump.

Covington defeated Tyron Woodley in a five-round TKO, according to Fox News.

In the post-fight show, Covington was on a roll.

“Ladies and gentleman, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating, wait until November 3rd, when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That’s gonna be a landslide,” Covington said.

CHAOS 👀🔥 “Ladies and gentleman, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating wait until November 3rd, when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That’s gonna be a landslide.” – @ColbyCovMMA pic.twitter.com/0b518NdgV2 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 20, 2020

Covington then made it clear whom he reveres — and whom he does not.

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there. This world would not be safe without you guys,” he said.

“You keep us safe and not these woke athletes. I’m sick of these woke athletes and these spineless cowards like LeBron James,” he said, referring to the NBA star who promotes social justice causes.

Covington celebrated as well on Twitter.

Nothing makes me prouder than fighting for the people who fight for America!!! THANK YOU to all the brave men and women of law enforcement and the military!!! Thank You @realDonaldTrump for all the love and support!! The silent majority is ready to make some noise November 3rd!! pic.twitter.com/CazbUUnIiJ — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 20, 2020

Others praised Covington for his skill and his convictions.

Congratulations to my friend @ColbyCovMMA for destroying Woodley in the ring, and doing it on behalf of first responders, military, our police, and a Donald Trump presidency. Great win, and way to call Lebron James out for being a spineless athlete. TEAM AMERICAAAA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 20, 2020

As MMA Weekly described the bout, the fourth round was the key to Covington’s bloody victory:

“Covington worked a strong ground and pound attack for the remainder of the round, relentlessly unleashing a combination of punches and elbows, bloodying Woodley’s face …

“It was clearly Covington’s best round of the fight. He put Woodley in a position to have to find a way to finish the fight in order to win.”

During a post-fight interview with ESPN, Covington, sporting a “Keep America Great” hat, received a call from Trump.

“You’re a great fighter, man,” Trump said. “I tell you, you make it so easy, I don’t know how the hell you do that. Congratulations, I wanted to watch that fight tonight, I wanted to watch it, you were great.”

Trump literally just called him while he was on the post-show OMG pic.twitter.com/uwTZebkUgK — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 20, 2020

Covington praised Trump as an inspiration.

“Thank you so much, Mr. President. You gave me the dragon energy when you shook my hand on Sunday at your rally. It doesn’t matter if King Kong was in front of me, I was not going to lose after getting to shake your hand.”

Trump then noted that both men were battlers — whether in the Ultimate Fighting Championship arena or in the field of American politics in an election year.

“I’m proud of you man, I’m a big fan and I’m proud of you,” Trump said.

“You’re tough, you’re tough, you have the right spirit.

“So, now go win the next one, and just keep it for a long time, right? Just keep that championship for a long time …

“But you are something … I appreciated the shout-out tonight, too. I’m your fan, you’re my fan. Two of a kind, two of a kind,” Trump said.

