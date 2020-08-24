Uh no, we don't want a president who will do absolutely anything 'scientists' tell him to do

It must save Joe Biden a lot of time to so blithely accept the talking points that are fed to him.

Why are people dying from COVID-19? Why, because Donald Trump didn’t listen to the scientists! Simple, quick and easy to fit into a 15-second interview answer.

It’s curious that not even the scientists in question claim Trump isn’t listening to them, but maybe that’s because there’s a difference between listening to someone and letting them make your decisions for you. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx have useful insight that can help the president determine the best course of action. But no one elected them. Like it or not, the people of the United States of America elected Donald J. Trump, and he’s the one who has to make decisions based on the broader best interests of the country.

That is far too complicated a proposition to expect Joe Biden to be able to roll with. Biden is reduced to simplified propositions at this stage of his life, so the way he sees it is: If Trump didn’t do what the scientists said, Biden will do everything the scientists tell him to do.

Why do I say everything? Because the most reckless thing scientists could tell a president to do in this situation is to shut the entire country down, and Biden told us over the weekend he would do exactly that . . . if scientists told him to:

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.” Joe Biden tells @DavidMuir in an exclusive interview that as president, he would shut the country down to stop the spread of COVID-19 if the move was recommended by scientists. https://t.co/2A9r07d7EC pic.twitter.com/Ib99cshlSI — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2020

Where to start?

I suppose it’s a quaint curiosity to some of you that the president of the United States does not have the constitutional authority to order the country to shut down, under any circumstances. Not a war. Not a health emergency. Nothing. That authority does not exist.

Should the president just do whatever scientists tell him to do? Yes No

Congress doesn’t have it either. The powers of the federal government are specifically enumerated and limited, with all other powers belonging to the states or to the people. For all the left-wing whining about Trump not having a “national strategy,” he has no choice but to let governors decide if – and how extensively – to shut down their respective states.

And letting the governors decide was the right course of action. South Dakota did perfectly fine with almost no restrictions, while New York and California took beatings with their shutdowns. What would have been the point of making South Dakota shut down when it wasn’t having a major problem?

This is why the founders believed in federalism. It works better than any other system.

But there’s a much more alarming issue with Biden’s statement that he would shut the country down if scientists told him to. The president is supposed to make decisions that take into account the full best interests of the country. A scientist who’s focused on infectious diseases might believe the best way to keep the disease from spreading is to keep everyone in their homes for months on end. Maybe the scientist is right about that (then again, maybe not). But the scientist is not taking into account people’s economic well-being, nor the ability of the government to endlessly send out checks to cover the cost of people not working, nor the unintended impact on mental and physical health when you keep people cooped up for an extended period of time.

The scientist is not thinking about the impact on the food supply, nor on the supply of other essential goods, when people can’t work. The scientist is not thinking about the impact of destroying millions of small businesses.

RELATED: Media pretty excited that Biden didn't completely gack his acceptance speech, and yet . . .

It’s not the scientist’s job to think about those things, however it is the president’s job. I wouldn’t hold it against Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx if they recommended a radical course of action that they think would eradicate the virus, but would leave all kinds of other carnage in its wake. But I would hold it against Joe Biden if he listened to them and did what they said, because his job is to take many other factors into account.

What the president should say to scientists who want him to shut everything down is: “That recommendation would come with far too high a cost. We’re not doing that. Now go back to work and come up with a better solution that doesn’t cause so much collateral damage.”

If that’s not the answer Joe Biden would give – just because it came from the oh-so-infallible scientists – then Joe Biden does not understand the position of being president, and he should not be allowed to have it.