Commentary
Uh-Oh... Bernie issues veiled threat about a possible 'brokered convention' for the Dems

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published February 13, 2020 at 3:36am
Some would argue that Donald Trump’s re-election would be the Democrats’ ultimate nightmare. Others would suggest that the nomination – and subsequent loss – of Bernie Sanders would be the ultimate devastation and demoralization of the party’s base. I disagree.

I think the worst thing that could happen to the Democratic party is a brokered convention… one in which Bernie does not emerge as the eventual nominee. It would outrage Bernie bros, cast centrists as the enemy, and split the party right down the middle. It’s basically the DNC’s most dreaded nightmare.

On the other hand, if you want to see the decimation of the left, there’s good news here.

A brokered convention is looking increasingly likely. As “The Week” reports, a brokered convention is now the second most likely outcome of the Dems’ primary season…

After Sanders’ win in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primaries, FiveThirtyEight’s projection bumped his chances of winning the Democratic presidential nomination up to 37 percent, or about one in three. Former Vice President Joe Biden is the next closest candidate with a distant 17 percent chance — but the possibility of a brokered convention is actually giving Sanders a run for his money. That outcome, which leaves the Democratic National Convention with no clear headliner, has a 36 percent chance of becoming reality, FiveThirtyEight forecasts.

In other words, a brokered convention is now leading Joe Biden.

Obviously, if you’re the hard-left socialist who’s been embraced by the radical base, this is troubling. You’re on your second run, you’re roughly a thousand years old, and you’ve aligned yourself with a party that’s made it clear it doesn’t want you around. It’s now or never, and you don’t want to get shafted like you were in 2016.

So… you drop a subtle threat during an MSNBC appearance with Chris Hayes:

It shouldn’t be too hard to read between those lines.  Bernie’s not exactly being subtle here. If he’s in the lead, but hasn’t clinched the 1,990 delegates needed for the nomination, and Democrats select another candidate?  There’s going to be hell to pay.

 

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







