Uh-Oh: Fox Calls Arizona (11 Electoral Votes) for Biden

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published November 3, 2020 at 9:25pm
This is bad news because it’s the first 2016 red state that Biden has been able to flip. At the moment Trump is leading in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio. If he sweeps them all, Arizona won’t be nearly enough to give Biden the presidency.

But Trump’s margin for error is much less now than it was in 2016 because Arizona is lost.

Maybe this is John McCain’s final revenge. His old Senate seat has also gone to the Democrats tonight.

Hang on. This is going to be a really tight one.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012 and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from The Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.







