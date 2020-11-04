Uh-Oh: Fox Calls Arizona (11 Electoral Votes) for Biden

This is bad news because it’s the first 2016 red state that Biden has been able to flip. At the moment Trump is leading in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio. If he sweeps them all, Arizona won’t be nearly enough to give Biden the presidency.

But Trump’s margin for error is much less now than it was in 2016 because Arizona is lost.

Maybe this is John McCain’s final revenge. His old Senate seat has also gone to the Democrats tonight.

Hang on. This is going to be a really tight one.