Uh oh: Iran-backed mob storms U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad

Let’s see. A mob sympathetic to the mad mullah regime in Iran breaches the sanctity of a U.S. embassy, threatening the safety of Americans inside. Tell me this doesn’t sound familiar:

Dozens of Iraqi Shiite militia supporters– many in uniforms– gained entry to the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday after they smashed down a gate and stormed inside, the Associated Press reported.

An AP reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the compound and at least three U.S. soldiers on the roof of the embassy. The embassy was evacuated but it was not immediately clear if there were staffers holed up inside.

Hundreds of Iraqis attempted earlier to storm the compound after holding funerals for the 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia killed in U.S. airstrikes earlier this week, the Associated Press reported.

The media will try to portray this as Iraqis being upset with the U.S. for its presence in Iraq and specifically for the airstrikes carried out over the weekend against Kataeb Hezbollah targets in Iraq and Syria. But what’s happening at this hour in Baghdad is without a doubt orchestrated by Iran.

Reports are that the mob breached a gate at a side entrance and raised militia flags along with a sign that read, “Closed in the name of the resistance.”

Kataeb Hezbollah is an Iran-backed terror group that was responsible for the killing of a U.S. contractor last week. The U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria were a response to that killing, and did not amount to a military attack on either of those two countries. They were strictly attacks on Kataeb Hezbollah, which is why Iran has its knickers in a twist and is responding as Iran usually does – by creating chaos.

The breach of one nation’s embassy by factions from another is a very serious matter. It’s been long recognized by even the most hostile countries that an embassy is sovereign territory. If you don’t want another country to have an embassy in yours, then you can break off diplomatic relations and kick them out. But as long as you have diplomatic relations, the embassy is the territory of the visiting nation. It’s not to be breached.

Of course, we know that’s never been much of a concern for Iran. If you aren’t old enough to remember the Iran hostage crisis that began in 1979, you might at least read up on it. It was one of the first actions of the regime that still rules Iran to this day, and as we’re now finding out, breaching other nations’ embassies is still on Iran’s list of approved tactics.

Iraq’s foreign minister is reporting that all U.S. personnel have been evacuated. That’s good news if it’s true, but it’s not enough. Everyone involved with breaching our embassy needs to be captured and treated as wartime hostiles. There should be plenty of room for them at Guantanamo Bay.

And since we know perfectly well it’s Iran that’s behind this, this incident should be all the impetus our European allies need to stop playing footsie with the mad mullahs and get behind the U.S. effort to further squeeze Iran with economic sanctions. They’re already having an effect, as the Iranian regime’s ability to sustain itself through oil exports has been seriously compromised. But the effect would be greater if the allies got on board instead of trying to find ways around the sanctions so they can have access to Iran’s markets.

Of course, an act of terrorism like this is designed to scare the allies out of backing the U.S. play. That’s why Iran does the things it does. The moment such actions are met with harsh penalties instead of fear and retreat, Iran may finally reconsider its method of doing things.

Eventually this regime needs to be brought down. It is going to continue wreaking havoc in the world if it remains in power. But for now we need to secure our embassy and its personnel, and capture the people responsible for this. Then we can turn our attention to getting rid of the ayatollahs once and for all.